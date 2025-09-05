The Broermann Medical Innovation Award was established in 2024 to honor the vision and commitment of Dr. Bernard große Broermann, founder of the Asklepios Kliniken Group. The award is endowed by Broermann gemeinnützige GmbH and organized through the University Hospital Gießen and Marburg (UKGM). The award is intended to recognize groundbreaking medical discoveries and highlight those whose research is making real progress in the prevention or treatment of disease. The aim is to reflect the award founder's firm conviction that, although scientific excellence in medicine is always an international team effort, the impact of networks is limited without the genius of individual researchers. The Broermann Medical Innovation Award is intended to recognize and support these key figures and drivers of medical innovation worldwide. Further information about the award, nomination criteria, and selection process can be found on the award website . Contact: Broermann Medical Innovation Award Contact: Mirjam Malko Tel.: +49 (0) 641 / 985-42310 E-Mail: contact@broermann-award.org Asklepios Kliniken Konzernbereich Unternehmenskommunikation & Marketing Tel.: +49 (0) 40 / 18 18-82 66 36 E-Mail: presse@asklepios.com 24-hour press office hotline:+49 (0) 40 / 1818-82 8888 Visit Asklepios on the Internet and Social Media: www.asklepios.com www.asklepios.com/gesundheitsmagazin http://www.youtube.com/asklepioskliniken de.linkedin.com/company/asklepios www.instagram.com/asklepioskliniken/ www.facebook.com/asklepioskliniken

