If there are only three days to understand China’s economic development, Beijing CBD is a good place to start.BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2026 - In mid-June this year, 2026 Beijing CBD Forum Annual Conference will be held as scheduled. Nearly ten thousand participants from five continents will gather here, with international speakers accounting for more than 50% of the lineup. Yet the Forum is but a window; the true landscape worth the world's attention lies just outside – the central business district itself.
"International Density" on Seven Square Kilometers
In the core area of Beijing CBD – a mere seven square kilometers – nearly 16,000 foreign-funded institutions and 125 regional headquarters of multinational corporations (MNCs) are located. This represents half of all MNC headquarters resources in Beijing.
This is no coincidence. The district is one of China's most internationally oriented, service-rich, and mature international business zones. From law firms and consultancies to financial institutions, the world's top professional services firms have formed a complete ecosystem here.
What makes the area even more valuable for overseas companies and organizations is that policies here are not just written on paper – they are embedded in actual processes.
From pilot schemes on cross-border data flows, to facilitated access for foreign financial institutions, to one‑stop service desks for international talent – Beijing CBD has long served as a pilot zone for institutional opening‑up. Foreign enterprises find that issues they encounter here tend to be addressed and resolved more quickly.
During this year's Beijing CBD Forum annual conference, the Ambassadors' Roundtable Dialogue will establish a regular communication mechanism, and the "International Delegations' China Tour" will allow overseas business representatives and zone managers to conduct in‑depth site visits and exchange experiences. What is even more noteworthy, however, is that such exchanges are not confined to the Forum – they continue year-round here.
Beijing CBD: A Sincere and Pragmatic Invitation
Artificial intelligence, the digital economy, green technologies – these areas, known as "new quality productive forces," are not empty buzzwords here. The Forum includes dedicated sessions on technological innovation, financial opening‑up, law-business integration, cultural industries, and international consumption. Yet what truly deserves the attention of potential international partners is the industrial foundation behind these topics.
Beijing CBD is home to the densest concentration of foreign financial institutions and cross‑border capital in China. A large number of tech companies are engaged in cross‑sector collaboration with traditional industries here. High‑end professional services – international law, arbitration, compliance – are highly concentrated, providing support for both inbound and outbound business activities. Moreover, as the starting area of the city's international demonstration zone for law-business integration, the district continues to focus on strengthening the rule of law in commercial affairs, improving its legal services framework, enhancing the resolution of international commercial disputes, and fostering a stable, transparent, predictable, and internationally competitive business environment. In the future, Beijing CBD will build a one‑stop legal and commercial service platform that integrates legal, auditing, intellectual property and other professional resources to precisely serve companies going global and managing cross‑border operations.
Here, you will find that its vitality derives mainly from genuine business judgments about market opportunities. For enterprises, the cooperation logic here is predictable, commercial, and sustainable.
Beijing CBD is not merely a striking poster – it is a real‑world district where hundreds of thousands of business people move every day, thousands of foreign‑funded institutions operate, and countless cross‑border transactions take place.
If you are looking for a stable gateway to the Chinese market, or a high-level hub to connect global resources with local applications, it deserves your consideration.
The Forum's 2026 annual conference lasts only three days. But Beijing CBD is open all year round.
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The Convergence Media Center of Chaoyang District, Beijing