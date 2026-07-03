Montfort Boys Town (MBT) is a registered training provider under JPK (L00002) and offers skills training with SKM Level 2 and Level 3 certification. The institution equips graduates with skills fit for careers in Graphic Design and Multimedia, Mechanical Engineering, (Machining), Hospitality, Bakery and Pastry, Electrical, Facilities Maintenance (Management), and Automotive field. MBT provides residential care and skills training for school dropouts, students from lower income families as well from single parents and orphanages. The institution's main objective is to build character as well as skills among the youth in order to contribute a group of talented and professional young men and women to the workforce. MBT's tag line echoes its objective - Real Life, Real Skills .

Scholars of the year proving that MBT continues to contribute to the development of Malaysia's skilled talent pipeline through practical, industry-focused vocational training. (From left): Looi Wen Ting, Brother Director Robin Devasagayam, Chairman of the Board of Governors Ir. Dr. Philip Tan Chee Lin, and Wan Kai Qing

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