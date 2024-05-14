Mr. Mitesh Shah - Managing Director

DUBAI, UAE - African Media Agency - 14 May 2024 -Mitsumi Distribution, a leading IT, Telco, Value and AI distributor in the Middle East and Africa, proudly announces its participation in GITEX Africa 2024. With a widespread presence spanning 28 countries and strategic partnerships with over 27+ vendors, Mitsumi Distribution is poised to showcase front-line technological advancements and innovations at this esteemed event.Mitsumi's focus at GITEX Africa 2024 revolves around the theme of "Pioneering Future Solutions Today." Reflecting this commitment, Mitsumi will unveil an extensive array of pioneering technologies and innovative solutions that are reshaping the landscape of IT, Telco, AI, and value-driven solutions. In the realm of AI, Mitsumi will showcase advancements such as machine learning, generative AI, computer vision, and AI-driven chatbots, among others. In the Value Division section, emphasis will be placed on cloud solutions, security, infrastructure solutions, and more. Seasoned experts from Mitsumi, alongside key principals, will be on hand to provide insights and facilitate direct engagement with the latest industry innovations. The prestigious vendors showcased at Mitsumi's booth are industry giants such as Acer, Array Networks, Asus, Canon, DellTechnologies, HPE, HP, Infinix, Lenovo, Lexar, Oppo, Samsung, Seagate, Techno, and VIVO.We are thrilled to announce our participation in GITEX Africa 2024," exclaimed"In this ever-evolving landscape of innovation, AI stands out as one of the most prominent topics, continually expanding its reach and impact. We are excited to seize this opportunity to unveil new partnerships and business plans, further propelling our commitment to driving technological advancement and empowering businesses across Middle East & Africa and showcasing our solutions from the top vendors".Visit Mitsumi Distribution atCLOUD X IOT X AI, from the 29th of May to the 31st of May 2024 to experience firsthand the advanced technologies and solutions shaping the future. Engage with Mitsumi's team of experts, explore the latest projects and developments, and discover how Mitsumi can empower your organization to thrive in the digital age.Hashtag: #MitsumiDistribution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Mitsumi Distribution

Mitsumi Distribution is a leading technology provider specializing in distribution channels in Africa, the Middle East and African French-speaking countries. With over two decades of experience, Mitsumi Distribution has firmly established itself as a trusted authority in the region. The company offers a wide range of innovative technology products & solutions, with a focus on IT, Telco, AI, cloud computing, networking, servers and storage. Mitsumi Distribution is committed to providing superior quality products, exceptional service and unparalleled value to its valued partners. www.mitsumidistribution.com



Mitsumi Distribution