A month-long cultural movement showcasing over 80 Indonesian brands & creators in Singapore.SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2026 - MASA Singapore 2026, a multidisciplinary cultural movement celebrating Indonesia's contemporary creative movement, will take place from 2 July to 10 August 2026 across Takashimaya Square and Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.
Carrying the theme "A Sight into the Golden Indonesia Era", MASA presents Indonesia as a living culture—one that continuously evolves through creativity, craftsmanship, innovation, and the enduring spirit of "gotong royong".
Spanning fashion, design, living, art, music, hospitality, and culinary experiences, MASA brings together more than 80 Indonesian brands and creators in what will become one of the largest tradeshows of Indonesian contemporary culture ever presented in Singapore.
The event unfolds through two major destinations.
At Takashimaya Square, visitors will experience a multidisciplinary tradeshow highlighting the new generation of Indonesian creativity without uprooting the very culture that defines Indonesia. Through fashion labels, designers, architects, artists, culinary concepts, hospitality brands, and musicians, MASA presents Indonesia as a progressive creative ecosystem where tradition continues to evolve into new cultural expressions.
Meanwhile, at Gardens by the Bay, MASA presents the Indonesia–Singapore Orchid Extravaganza, an immersive cultural experience exploring the relationship between people, nature, and Indonesian heritage through geographic IP, traditional architecture, endemic flora, craftsmanship, and representations of Nusantara fauna.
Together, these two experiences form a unified narrative of Indonesia today—a nation moving confidently toward the future while remaining deeply connected to its cultural roots.
"MASA is a reflection of Indonesia today. We want to present Indonesia not merely as a destination or a collection of cultural symbols, but as a living ecosystem of creators, thinkers, makers, and communities shaping the future together." Heliandi Fajar Saputra, MASA Team.
The exhibition is built around the Indonesian principle of "gotong royong", a collective spirit that has shaped the country's social and creative development for generations. More than presenting culture as a static artifact, MASA highlights how collaboration, solidarity, and interconnectedness continue to fuel Indonesia's rapidly growing creative economy.
"MASA represents a bold new chapter for Indonesian creativity on the global stage. Fueled by our cultural heritage and the collaborative spirit of gotong royong, we are moving from individual talent to collective impact. Singapore is our gateway, and with the incredible support of our stakeholders, we are ready to turn local inspiration into a global movement." Ms. Irene Umar, Vice Minister of Creative Economy of Indonesia
Yeri Afriyani, Founder Calla also added "MASA celebrates the Indonesia we love: vibrant, curious, creative, and always evolving. It is a space where creators, communities, and ideas come together to spark meaningful connections and shape what's next."
Beyond the two main exhibitions, MASA Singapore 2026 will host a series of cultural programs, including:
- MASA Sound featuring Indonesian and regional musicians including Lullaboy, Marbles, Future Loundry, Pengayoman, Alan dan Presiden Tidore, and Matter Mos.
- Artist exhibitions and gallery activations with leading Indonesian contemporary artists and institutions.
- Culinary and hospitality experiences showcasing Indonesian flavors, craftsmanship, and contemporary hospitality concepts.
"MASA is a celebration of Indonesia's small wins. It's a space where creativity, diversity, and different stories come together to show what we're capable of when we move forward as one. As MARBLES, we're proud to be part of that reminder: that every small win is worth celebrating." - MARBLES
MASA's visual identity embraces a contemporary interpretation of Indonesian culture, translating social values and collective creativity into a modern visual language designed for global audiences. Rather than relying on literal cultural symbols, the project explores Indonesia through relationships, systems, craftsmanship, and shared experiences, reflecting how culture continues to evolve across generations.
As Indonesia's creative industries gain increasing international recognition, MASA serves as a platform for cultural exchange, regional collaboration, and global visibility, strengthening connections between Indonesia and Singapore while introducing new voices from Southeast Asia's largest creative economy.
MASA Singapore 2026 is supported by Astra and a collaboration of partners across public and private institutions, government, industry, tourism, transportation, media, and the creative economy ecosystem, reflecting the spirit of gotong royong that powers Indonesia's creative movement.
Partners: BCA, CFX, Ministry of Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Ministry of Law of the Republic of Indonesia, the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS), AMMAN, InJourney, Tiket.com, Vidio, Wonderful Indonesia, Citilink, Garuda Indonesia, MAIKA, Museum of Toys, Nusaé, TALE X, and ZigZag.
"BCA is deeply honored to be a partner of MASA Singapore 2026. We are committed to fostering Indonesia's economic growth, and we recognize the immense potential of our vibrant creative economy as a powerful engine for national development. We believe that by supporting such initiatives, we empower our creators, strengthen our national identity, and contribute to a more prosperous and globally connected Indonesia," said Director of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), Santoso.
EVENT INFORMATION
1. The Departure
- MASA Town Hall 01
- 12 May 2026 - Balai Kota, Jakarta
- 27 June 2026 - Kunstkring Paleis, Jakarta
- Indonesia Marketplace - Takashimaya Square
- 2 – 5 July 2026
- 4 July – 10 August 2026
- 12 July 2026
- Illustration Art Festivals supporting 5 Indonesian illustrators and the regional illustrators
- 3-5 July at New Art Museum Singapore
- Dr. Melani Setiawan Book Signing
- Painting exhibition by Iwan Effendi
- Photography exhibition by Iswanto Surjanto
- Uji Hahan solo exhibition
- 25th July at offtrack
- 17th August at Scape
Event Directory: https://canva.link/4u0odowpwvkbfzt
Hashtag: #MASASingapore #IndonesiaIsHere
https://wearemasa.com
www.instagram.com/we.are.masa
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About MASA
MASA is a cultural platform that presents Indonesia through creativity, culture, and collective spirit. Rooted in the values of gotong royong, MASA showcases contemporary Indonesian voices across multiple disciplines while celebrating the connections between heritage, innovation, nature, and craftsmanship.
Through exhibitions, experiences, performances, and collaborations, MASA aims to strengthen cultural dialogue and introduce Indonesia's evolving creative identity to the world.
MASA Singapore