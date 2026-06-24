The participating community organisations this year include the Christian Family Service Centre, Hong Kong Christian Service, St. James' Settlement, The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation, Hong Kong Family Community Pharmacy, and HKUMed Community Pharmacy. These organisations will set up "Unused Medicines Collection Boxes" at 13 designated service centres to facilitate proper disposal. Hong Kong Christian Service will also continue to collect the unused medicines and provide pharmaceutical knowledge directly to the elderly through its home care outreach services, promoting safe medication use.





Complimentary Medication Counselling Service to Educate the Public on Reducing Pharmaceutical Waste at Source

https://bit.ly/400s4sc). Pharmacists will explain in detail whether medications overlap or interact, and guide proper usage to reduce accumulation and waste. The service requires no appointment and is completely free of charge.



Over 15 Million Tablets Collected since Programme Launched in 2023 Mannings aims to address the issue at its source by encouraging citizens to develop the habit of regularly checking their home medicine cabinets. This helps prevent excessive storage of medicines, reduces waste, and minimises environmental pollution, while ensuring safe medication use. In addition to the Collection Boxes, Mannings registered pharmacists will enhance support in providing free medication counselling services to assist citizens with any medication-related questions. Citizens who have medication-related enquiries can bring their medicines to any Mannings pharmacy or consult a pharmacist via WhatsApp (). Pharmacists will explain in detail whether medications overlap or interact, and guide proper usage to reduce accumulation and waste. The service requires no appointment and is completely free of charge.

As the first major community pharmacy chain in Hong Kong to pioneer unused medicine disposal services, Mannings has successfully collected and properly disposed of over 15 million tablets between 2023 and 2025. Mannings' registered pharmacists also sort, tally, and analyse the collected medicines, helping to reduce environmental impact while gaining insights into and educating the public on proper medication practices. This reflects Mannings' commitment to fulfilling its social responsibility as a community pharmacy and safeguarding public health.



Philip Chiu, Chief Pharmacist of Mannings says, "From the past few years of the programme, we observed that many households accumulate significant amounts of unused medicines, including those requiring completion of the entire course, such as antibiotics or chronic disease medications. When citizens fail to follow doctors' instructions and complete the course, it not only delays recovery but may also increase healthcare costs in the long run. This year, we would like to further promote the idea of 'home pharmacy checks,' reminding citizens to regularly review their medicine cabinets to avoid expired or misused medicines, and to feel more reassured in medication use. "









For details on participating Mannings pharmacies and other designated community collection points for the "Mannings Safe Disposal of Unused Medicines Programme," please visit https://bit.ly/3UuWGy5 . Chiu further states, "Community pharmacists play a vital role in this process. Beyond providing disposal services, they also educate and counsel citizens to establish correct medication habits. Through this programme, Mannings hopes to help the public understand that medication management and environmental protection are equally important, and that both can progress hand in hand to contribute to community health and sustainable development."

All collected medicines will be handed over to a chemical waste collector licensed by the Environmental Protection Department and then properly destroyed at a chemical waste treatment centre. The programme encourages citizens to join hands with Mannings in safely disposing of unused medicines, enhancing medication knowledge, and safeguarding both the environment and community health. Please note that the disposal service is available only during the hours when Mannings pharmacists or healthcare professionals at community organisations are on duty. For more details, you can visit any Mannings pharmacy branch or consult a pharmacist on duty via WhatsApp ().