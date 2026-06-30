From Haute‑Provence to the World, a New Chapter Where Beauty Connects People, Communities and NatureKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 June 2026 - L'Occitane en Provence celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026, marking a major milestone in its journey from the fields of Haute‑Provence to becoming a globally recognised beauty Maison. Entering this new chapter, L'Occitane unveils a global reinvention of its brand, product collections, and customer experience, while bringing its purpose of "Crafting Life Ties" to life through meaningful local activations, including the "Maison Surprise" campaign in Malaysia.
From Provençal Soil to a Global Beauty Maison
"The day L'Occitane en Provence was born, there was an alembic, a fire, some rosemary, and many doubts... I did not create a company - I made a gesture." — Olivier Baussan, Founder
Founded in 1976 by Olivier Baussan, L'Occitane began with the simple distillation of rosemary essential oil, sold at markets in Haute‑Provence. What started as a humble, instinctive gesture rooted in respect for nature has grown into a global beauty brand present in over 90 countries, with more than 3,000 points of sale and 8,500 employees worldwide.
For five decades, L'Occitane has built its identity on meaningful ties - between plants and people, craftsmanship and science, Provence and the world. From Lavender and Shea Butter to Almond and Immortelle, the Maison continues to transform natural ingredients into sensorial, effective, and responsible beauty experiences.
2026: A Pivotal Year of Reinvention
As it celebrates 50 years, L'Occitane enters a new era defined by creative renewal, product transformation, and cultural expression.
"Half a century ago, L'Occitane was born from a simple gesture... Today, we look ahead with pride and excitement for what we will continue to build." — Adrien Geiger, CEO, L'Occitane en Provence
Reimagining the Brand and Creative Vision
Rooted in the dual heritage of nature and culture, L'Occitane reinterprets its Provençal identity through:
- A renewed creative direction across campaigns and retail
- A deeper dialogue with art and cultural expression
- The launch of initiatives such as the Prix Cultures, supporting emerging creative talents linked to Provence
A Complete Product Reinvention (2025–2027)
L'Occitane is undertaking a full redesign of its product portfolio, enhancing sensoriality, performance, and design.
Key Transformations
- Fragrance Relaunch: Flora Orchestra introduces a new olfactory identity
- Body Care Icons Reimagined:
- Karité Confort (Shea Butter)
- Amande Sublime (Almond)
- Home Collection Redesign: Apothecary-inspired soaps and diffusers
- Future Innovation (from 2027):
- Divine Cream
- Reset Serum
- Repairing Shampoo
A Renewed Identity and Experience
Beyond products, L'Occitane is reimagining:
- Store and spa concepts
- Digital and campaign identity
- Global retail experiences, including Provençal-inspired pop-ups
A Stronger Commitment: Crafting Life Ties
At the heart of this reinvention is L'Occitane's reaffirmed purpose: Crafting Life Ties.
This commitment focuses on strengthening:
- The relationship between people and communities
- The connection between humans and nature
- A more responsible and regenerative approach to beauty
2026 also marks:
- 20 years of the L'Occitane Foundation
- 25 years of L'Occitane Spas
Celebrating 50 Years in Malaysia: Maison Surprise by L'Occitane
In Malaysia, this global milestone comes to life through "Maison Surprise", a nationwide celebration designed to thank and engage the L'Occitane community.
Activation Highlights
- 20,000 complimentary gifts distributed to members
- Available to new and existing members, no purchase required
- Activated across 6 key locations:
- 1 Utama
- Sunway Pyramid
- IOI City Mall
- The Gardens Mall
- AEON Tebrau City
- Gurney Plaza
Each interaction offers:
- Complimentary L'Occitane products
- Exclusive vouchers for continued discovery
More than an activation, Maison Surprise reflects the values that have defined L'Occitane for 50 years:
- Generosity
- Human connection
- Community engagement
Looking Ahead: The Next 50 Years
As L'Occitane enters its next chapter, it does so with a renewed ambition: to create beauty that is not only sensorial and effective, but also a force for connection, empowerment, and positive change. From Provence to Malaysia and beyond, L'Occitane continues to build a world where beauty becomes a bridge between people, cultures, and the natural world.
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L’Occitane en Provence
L'Occitane en Provence is a premium beauty brand founded in 1976 in Haute-Provence, France. Inspired by the region's rich biodiversity and culture, the brand creates skincare, fragrance, body care, and home products using high-quality botanical ingredients.
- 3,000+ boutiques worldwide
- 100 spas
- 2,500 partner hotels
- Le Couvent des Minimes, its flagship hotel and spa
L'Occitane en Provence