Lee Kum Kee is the Official Sauce & Condiment Partner of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. (Photo: Focus Event Photography)

The Lee Kum Kee team tempts attendees at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 event with delectable bites. (Photo: Focus Event Photography)

LAS VEGAS, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 June 2024 –("Lee Kum Kee"), the renowned Asian cooking brand, announces a high-profile global collaboration with The World's 50 Best Restaurants as its first-ever exclusive Official Sauce & Condiment Partner.Lee Kum Kee made its debut at The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 event in Las Vegas during 3-6 June, where leading chefs, gastronomic media and culinary experts converged for the reveal of this year's hotly-anticipated list.Throughout the four-day programme, Lee Kum Kee proudly showcased its authentic Asian sauces and condiments. The company's signature sauces such as Oyster Sauce, Sriracha Mayo and Hoisin Sauce were featured in the welcome dinner, Chef's Feast, awards reception and closing party menus. Moreover, Lee Kum Kee provided premium bites to the delight of the audience at its booth. Prepared by Lee Kum Kee USA's chef team, the Wagyu steak tartare with Lee Kum Kee Premium Oyster Sauce was particularly well-received. The positive feedback received by Lee Kum Kee underscores its broad appeal as a "global gateway to Asian cuisine", with guests from diverse backgrounds appreciating its products' quality and flavour.said, "Lee Kum Kee is immensely proud to partner with The World's 50 Best Restaurants and bring authentic high-quality Asian sauces and condiments to connoisseurs around the world. It reflects our commitment to be a global gateway to Asian culinary culture and foster a community with a shared passion for excellent culinary experiences."With a richly flavourful heritage of over 135 years, Lee Kum Kee is synonymous around the world with the authentic tastes of Asia. Today, the brand provides over 300 types of sauces and condiments to over 100 countries and regions.Lee Kum Kee looks forward to continuing its partnership with 50 Best's regarded community over the next year. The company is excited to bring to life superior experiences worldwide through upcoming events such as Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025.Hashtag: #LeeKumKee #LKK #LeeKumKeeSauceGroup #Worlds50Best

About Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 when its founder, Lee Kum Sheung created his own oyster sauce in Nanshui, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China. With a glorious history of over 135 years, Lee Kum Kee has become an international household name as well as a symbol of quality and trust. Today, it offers more than 300 types of sauces and condiments in over 100 countries and regions.



For more information about Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group, please visit: https://corporate.lkk.com/en





About The World’s 50 Best Restaurants

Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected the diversity of the world's culinary landscape. The annual list of the world's most prestigious restaurants provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for and a pioneer of global gastronomic trends.



The 50 Best family also includes Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Hotels, The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars, 50 Best Discovery and the #50BestTalks series, all of which are owned and run by William Reed. 50 Best aims to bring together communities across the hospitality sector to foster collaboration, inclusivity, diversity and discovery and help drive positive change.



For more information, please visit: https://www.theworlds50best.com/

