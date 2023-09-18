The Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) was created in 2001 and has been run by a public interest foundation since 2011. For more than 20 years, it has pursued its mission of showcasing the international art of watchmaking with the support of its public and private partners, notably its principal partner FGP Swiss & Alps, backed by the participation of all those involved in the industry.

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.

