- Eco-Friendly Living: Ipoh's first net-zero ready township featuring standard 6kWp solar PV systems and EV-ready infrastructure.
- Strategic Connectivity: Features a new direct link road cutting Klebang-to-Meru Ipoh travel time from 30 minutes to just 5 minutes.
- Proven Track Record: Klemeru Phase 1 and 2 are successfully handed over, with Phase 2 already 95% sold.
Spanning a sprawling more than 120-acre masterplan, this eco-friendly property development in Ipoh introduces an advanced, solar-equipped, and guarded residential ecosystem strategically located within Perak's fast-growing Meru and Klebang corridor.
Built around energy efficiency and master-planned community infrastructure, Klemeru Ipoh reflects a definitive shift in buyer expectations, prioritizing long-term value, liveability, and green utility savings.
Moving forward, the township's upcoming phases will diversify the residential landscape, comprising Single-storey Modern Terraces, Semi-Ds & Bungalows, to suit various lifestyle aspirations.
Designed to elevate the township experience, Klemeru North will serve as a bustling commercial precinct fulfilling all of the community's retail, dining, and daily lifestyle needs. Tucked discreetly behind this vibrant hub, an upcoming exclusive collection of residential units is planned, providing future residents with unparalleled convenience right at their doorstep without compromising on privacy.
As a forward-thinking solar energy property project in Ipoh, renewable energy is not treated as an optional upgrade but as an essential part of the homeowner experience. Each residence comes standard with a built-in energy-saving ecosystem:
- Integrated 6kWp Solar PV Panel System: For Klemeru 2 and 3, every home comes with a built-in 6kWp solar PV system as part of the property package, supporting household energy savings through self-generated electricity.
- 3-Phase Wiring: Pre-installed to efficiently and safely handle higher electrical loads.
- EV Isolator Provision: Standardized in every unit to support future-ready electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
- Klemeru 1: Launched in 2023 with 187 single-storey terrace units, this fully sold phase achieved its Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) and key handover on 12 August 2025.
- Klemeru 2: Launched in 2024, this phase features 96 premium double-storey terrace units that achieved CCC and were handed over on 21 March 2026. Reflecting robust market demand, this phase is already 95% sold. These units offer generous 22' x 75' land sizes, flexible built-ups from 1,921 to 2,204 sq. ft., and 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom layouts. Validated market pricing starts from RM565,000 to RM800,000+, offering a competitive entry point with a 5% Bumiputra discount.
- Klemeru 3: Launched in 2025, strong buyer interest has driven this Klemeru Ipoh new project to being 88% sold. With only limited units currently remaining, key handovers are on track and targeted for 2026.
The township boasts unparalleled connectivity via a new direct link road between Klebang and Meru, drastically reducing local travel times from 30 minutes to approximately 5 minutes.
Furthermore, it is located just 3 km from the Ipoh-Lumut Highway and 5 km from the North-South Expressway (NSE). Daily conveniences are moments away, including:
- Retail & Dining: Sentra Mall Klebang, Mydin Mall Meru Raya, Econsave Klebang and McDonald's Klebang DT, Marrybrown, Starbucks, Zus Coffee, Mixue, Mr.DIY, 99 Speedmart, Family Mart
- Banking & Services: Public Bank and Maybank Klebang branches
- Education: Tenby International School, SK Chepor, and SJK(C) Poi Lam, MSU College
- Healthcare: Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (7 km) and Pantai Hospital Ipoh (8 km)
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About Eadepro
Established in 2015, Eadepro Development serves as the real estate arm of the Eastern Decorator Group, an Ipoh institution founded in 1968. With past successes like Zen88 Homes and Ipoh South Gate, Klemeru Ipoh stands as the premier Eadepro township, underscoring the company's corporate commitment to low-carbon, high-value community building and offering unmatched potential for capital appreciation.
Eadepro