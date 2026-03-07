Founded in 2019 with its flagship outlet at Marina Square, Kiztopia is Singapore's leading family edutainment brand, awarded "Best Attraction Experience" at the Singapore Tourism Awards in 2021. Featuring eight unique IP-registered characters, Kiztopia offers a range of programs and activities where children can "Play to Learn, Learn through Play." Today, Kiztopia operates 22 family edutainment centres (FECs) across Asia, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan, with sub-brands such as Kiztopia Club, Bouncetopia, SkyPark, Kiztopia Prestige, and Xventure, a sports and adventure concept for teens, adults, and thrill-seekers. In 2024, Kiztopia secured its first round of private equity funding to support regional growth and expansion. Beyond its FECs, our signature bouncy castle event, Jumptopia™ and Splashtopia, has delighted families across the region, alongside co-organized events like the Children's Festival and TriFactor Kids Run, family staycation collaborations, and a kids' travel product line with American Tourister. For more information, visit http://www.kiztopia.com.my/ .

From left: Ms. Li San, Operations Manager of Kiztopia Malaysia; Ms. Heidi Tian, CEO and Founder of Kiztopia; Mr. Sergey Aristarkhov, Centre Manager of Toppen Mall; Ms. Su Wei, General Manager of Kiztopia Malaysia; and Mr. Nicholas Yong, COO of Kiztopia, commemorated the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new outlet.

