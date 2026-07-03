The acquisition of a 50% interest in A-Grade Sydney CBD office buildings located at 680 George Street and 50 Goulburn Street will be secured at a 60% discount to estimated replacement cost and provides a capitalisation rate of 7.5%. In our opinion, the entry price gives us confidence that we are acquiring the asset at a compelling valuation - creating the downside protection we seek in every investment opportunity.The prime Sydney CBD office assets are integrated within the World Square mixed-use precinct providing 67,700 sqm of NLA across 45 levels with 93.4% occupancy. Anchor tenants include NSW Government departments and other national and multinational occupiers.The Midtown precinct continues to benefit from improved connectivity through Sydney Metro and light rail infrastructure, while limited future office supply supports long-term fundamentals.The acquisition reflects the growing appetite of Japanese corporate investors for Australian office opportunities, driven by views that valuations in Sydney and Brisbane have largely stabilized and near cyclical lows.Nazmi Camalxaman, Managing Director of Kara Capital, said:Hashtag: #KaraCapital

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