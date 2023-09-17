Jordan experienced a 41.3% surge in tourism revenue over the first eight months of the year, compared to the same timeframe in the previous year, according to Central Bank of Jordan data.

This uptick has been attributed to a noticeable rise in tourist arrivals, said a Petra news agency report.

As per the bank's recent data release, the tourism sector's earning stood at approximately JD3.651 billion ($5.150 billion) during the period.

This was bolstered by the 41.9% increase in tourist arrivals during the period, totalling around 4.504 million, the report said.

The bank highlighted that overnight tourists rose to 3.757 million, reflecting a 38.5% growth, while the day-trippers segment saw a tally of 747,000, showing an increase of 61.3%.

In a month-on-month comparison, August's tourism income grew by 10.8% from last year, registering JD646.2 million ($911.4 million) for the month.

Meanwhile, spending by Jordanians travelling abroad also increased. Data for August showed a rise of 16.1% from the previous year, amounting to JD142.2 million ($201 million). On a cumulative scale, the eight-month overseas tourism expenditure by Jordanians totalled JD955 million ($1.347 billion), reflecting a 34.1% annual growth.

