To enhance learning materials for candidates, ISCA plans to provide more interactive learning resources including bite-sized learning videos as well as tips and tricks for more effective studying.





5. Candidate Communities

Candidate communities will form the support system for candidates who are taking the SCAQ. ISCA intends to build a stronger candidate community and network by providing facilitated study sessions, mentoring sessions, candidate and alumni events.





6. Study First Pay Later





These represent only some of the initiatives by ISCA, with more to come in the near future.

ISCA President, Mr Teo Ser Luck said: “We will support students with more enhancements to make the SCAQ programme accessible and attractive.”

Why become a Chartered Accountant of Singapore (CA Singapore)?

The SCAQ programme comes with a curriculum that imparts cutting-edge technical skills and weaves together elements that meet the needs of Singapore and the Asian market. Having the certification enables one to have wide career options in any industry, including leadership positions in C-Suite roles.

For university students who would like to kick start their SCAQ journey while they are still studying, ISCA will support them through the “Study First Pay Later” scheme. These students can focus on their studies and qualification journey and pay back the SCAQ programme fees after they have started working.

Attaining the CA (Singapore) certification also serves as a leveller and booster in terms of career growth and renumeration.

The SCAQ is also globally recognised and internationally portable, with Reciprocal Membership Agreements (RMA) with the leading professional accountancy bodies in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, England and Wales, Scotland as well as a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) with another Australian professional body. This means that upon completing the SCAQ, one is eligible to get more than one credential, allowing for the heightening of professional recognition and opening the door to international career opportunities.













