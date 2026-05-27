Immuno Cure is a clinical-stage biotechnology group headquartered at Hong Kong Science Park. Immuno Cure is committed to the R&D of innovative DNA vaccines and antibody immunotherapies for infectious diseases, inflammations, and cancers. Immuno Cure possesses two technologies: the "PD-1 Enhanced DNA Vaccine Platform" and the "Anti-Δ42PD1 Antibody". To learn more about Immuno Cure, please visit : www.immunocure.hk

Center of International Innovation for Technology and Science (CIITS), as the international headquarter of the Greater Bay Area National Center of Technology Innovation (GBA NCTI), is operated by Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen (RITS). CIITS actively promotes the commercialization of technology and scientific advances with overseas and domestic innovation institutions and teams, as well as industry partners, focusing on areas such as biomedicine, advanced materials and artificial intelligence. To learn more about CIITS, please follow the WeChat official account: gh_425f503135d5

From left to right: Dr.Tengfei CAO, Deputy Director of CIITS; Mr. Tom LAU, Corporate Finance Director and Co-Founder of Immuno Cure; Dr. Renchen LIU, Executive Deputy Dean of Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen and Director of CIITS; Dr. Xia JIN, CEO and Co-Founder of Immuno Cure; Prof. Zhiwei CHEN, Principal Scientific Advisor and Co-founder of Immuno Cure; Dr. Percy CHENG, Chairman and Co-Founder of Immuno Cure

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