Recent international sporting events have seen audiences staying up late to follow live competitions, often while maintaining regular work and personal schedules. Amid warmer weather, higher activity levels, and changing daily routines, nutrition is playing an increasingly important role in helping individuals maintain energy levels and support overall well-being.
iHerb, the global cross-border health e-commerce platform, has curated 8 best-selling products ranging from sports nutrition and daily supplements to high-protein snacks and practical fitness accessories helping consumers stay active and energized throughout the summer months.
Summer Promotion – Limited-Time "618" Event
From June 12 to June 20, new customers can enjoy 30% off with the discount code 618SG30; returning customers can use 618SALE26 for 27% off. For a limited time, all orders above SGD 30 will qualify for free shipping. Take advantage of this opportunity to stock up on summer fitness essentials and supplements.
Three Key Areas of Nutritional Support
1. Boost Athletic Performance This Summer
- California Gold Nutrition, Pure Creatine Monohydrate: a popular choice for athletes.
- California Gold Nutrition, Organic MCT Oil: loved by fitness and keto enthusiasts; can be added to coffee, beverages, or daily meals for convenient energy supplementation.
- iHerb Goods, Blender Bottle with Blender Ball: portable and ideal for mixing protein shakes, sports drinks, or supplements quickly and evenly.
- Doctor's Best, High Absorption Magnesium Lysinate Glycinate(Albion® TRAACS®): provides essential minerals for daily nutrition.
- Doctor's Best, PepZin GI® Zinc-L-Carnosine : supports overall wellness during busy schedules and irregular routines.
- Nature's Way, Alive!® Kids Chewable Multivitamins: orange berry flavor, perfect for family daily supplementation.
- KIND Bars, Breakfast Protein Bars – Dark Chocolate Cocoa : satisfies chocolate cravings while providing protein for a post-workout or afternoon snack.
- Atkins, Protein Cookies – Chocolate Chip: convenient and tasty option for office workers, fitness enthusiasts, or sports fans.
- Metagenics, OmegaGenics® 5-in-1 Fish Oil: supports heart, brain, joint, eye, and immune health
Headquartered in California, iHerb is a leading online retailer of health and wellness products. iHerb provides Singapore consumers with a reliable, authentic, and convenient shopping experience. All products are shipped directly from U.S. and Asia distribution centers, ensuring genuine products.
- Fast Delivery: Orders delivered in as fast as 3 days.
- Free Shipping: Orders over SGD 30 (Limited period; final charges as displayed at checkout).
Hashtag: #iHerb #SummerWellness #618Sale
https://sg.iherb.com
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About iHerb
iHerb is a U.S.-based online retailer specializing in high-quality natural health products at affordable prices. Its product line includes over 50,000 items, ranging from vitamins, nutritional supplements, sports nutrition, skincare, natural foods, personal care, and pet products. iHerb partners with over 1,200 brands, from global names to private labels, and ships products to more than 180 countries with multilingual interfaces for convenient shopping.
iHerb