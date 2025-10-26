The P-CARDIAC initiative represents a significant advancement in cardiovascular risk assessment tailored specifically for the Hong Kong population. Developed through a collaborative effort between academic institutions and healthcare partners, P-CARDIAC utilises machine learning to provide personalised 10-year cardiovascular risk predictions for individuals with established acute coronary syndrome. The HEARTWISE study aims to validate the clinical utility of P-CARDIAC in real-world settings, ensuring that healthcare providers can effectively utilise this tool to enhance patient outcomes. By integrating pharmacist-led services into the management of cardiovascular conditions, HEARTWISE seeks to alleviate the burden on healthcare systems while improving the quality of care for patients. The P-CARDIAC model represents a significant collaboration among key stakeholders aimed at improving cardiovascular risk assessment in Hong Kong. This initiative is led by principal investigator, Professor Celine Chui Sze-ling, Assistant Professor, School of Nursing, HKUMed, and co-principal investigator, Professor Ruibang Luo, Associate Professor of the Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Engineering, The University of Hong Kong. The development of P-CARDIAC was supported by the Innovation and Technology Fund of the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, with matching fund from Amgen Hong Kong, an international biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing pipeline medicines to address unmet medical needs while leveraging state-of-the-art science to drive solutions that improve health outcomes. With the use of P-CARDIAC, the HEARTWISE study benefits from the active involvement of six hospitals under the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, which facilitates real-world implementation, data collection and comprehensive data analysis. Together, this study symbolises a multidisciplinary collaboration to commit advancing innovative and evidence-based strategies to address the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases.

Professor Celine Chui Sze-ling, Assistant Professor, School of Nursing (middle), and Dr David Lui Tak-wai (right), Specialist in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, and both from the LKS Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) and Biu, patient with cardiovascular disease (left), present interim HEARTWISE findings. They encourage expanded patient participation to broaden P-CARDIAC's implementation, supporting long-term goals of enhancing cardiovascular disease management and reducing Hong Kong's healthcare burden.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.