HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 -The Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association (PRPA) successfully hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) Dinner. Following the kick off of the Association's 30th anniversary, this year marks the Association's official entry into a new chapter. The dinner brought together numerous public relations (PR) industry elites, business leaders, academic representatives, and media friends to jointly witness this significant moment as the Association builds on its past and opens a new chapter.

Heavyweight guests gathered at the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association Annual General Meeting Dinner. (Seated from left to right: Dr Linda Tsui, Professor Anthony Wu, Dr John Chan, Mr Purry Chiu, Mr Chan King Cheung; Back row from left to right: Prof CF Kwan, Mr Richard Tsang, Mr BC Lo, Mr Xie Jinfen, Ms Miranda Leung, Mr King Cheng, Mr Perry Mak, Ms Agnes Hui)
Heavyweight guests gathered at the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association Annual General Meeting Dinner. (Seated from left to right: Dr Linda Tsui, Professor Anthony Wu, Dr John Chan, Mr Purry Chiu, Mr Chan King Cheung; Back row from left to right: Prof CF Kwan, Mr Richard Tsang, Mr BC Lo, Mr Xie Jinfen, Ms Miranda Leung, Mr King Cheng, Mr Perry Mak, Ms Agnes Hui)

Mr Richard Tsang, Chairman of the Organising Committee, and Prof. Kwan Chuk-fai, Honorary President, expressed their deepest gratitude to Dr John Chan, Advisor to the Association, for his long-standing support. In addition, Dr Chan has long served as the Chairman of the PRPA Organising Committee and Advisor since the inception of the "Hong Kong Public Relations Awards". Over the years, he has facilitated the Association's development with his wealth of experience and unfailing support, providing valuable guidance to the industry. The Association extends highest respect and gratitude to Dr Chan for his unwavering commitment and dedication over the years.

All committee members at the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association paid special tribute and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Advisor Dr John Chan (7th from left).
All committee members at the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association paid special tribute and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Advisor Dr John Chan (7th from left).

The Association also announces the conferment of the title of Honorary President upon Prof. Kwan Chuk-fai. Prof. Kwan is one of the founding members of PRPA. He possesses profound expertise and outstanding achievements in the fields of public relations, corporate communications, and crisis management. For many years, he has been dedicated to promoting industry development and nurturing the next generation, guiding peers to seize opportunities in the ever-changing communications ecosystem.

The Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association Annual General Meeting announced the conferment of the title of Honorary President upon Prof. Kwan Chuk-fai (left), pictured with Mr Purry Chiu, President of the Executive Committee (right).
The Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association Annual General Meeting announced the conferment of the title of Honorary President upon Prof. Kwan Chuk-fai (left), pictured with Mr Purry Chiu, President of the Executive Committee (right).

Over the past 30 years, the Association has laid a solid foundation for promoting the professional development of the public relations industry in Hong Kong. Stepping into a brand-new stage of development, the Association will not only continue to provide a high-quality exchange and learning platform for practitioners but also lead the industry in actively responding to new challenges in the era of digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Fellow member and founder of the Christ-based Fund, Mr B.C. Lo, delivered a keynote speech at the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association Annual General Meeting Dinner.
Fellow member and founder of the Christ-based Fund, Mr B.C. Lo, delivered a keynote speech at the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association Annual General Meeting Dinner.

Delivering his speech, Mr Purry Chiu, President of the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association, stats: "Following our joyous celebration of PRPA's 30th anniversary last year, we are officially stepping into a new chapter of the Association's development this year. The accumulation of thirty years has given us a solid foundation. Facing the future, the PR industry has transformed into a core force for corporate strategy and brand building. Special thanks to Dr John Chan and Prof. Kwan Chuk-fai; with their vision and wealth of experience, they have led PRPA to new heights, continuing to manifest the spirit of 'Connecting the Industry, Achieving Excellence', and creating greater value for the PR industry in Hong Kong and the Greater China region."

A group photo of some of the founding members attending the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association Annual General Meeting, including (from left to right): Ms Angel Chung, Ms Germaine Lui, Prof. Kwan Chuk-fai, Dr King Cheng, and Ms Mabel Kwan.
A group photo of some of the founding members attending the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association Annual General Meeting, including (from left to right): Ms Angel Chung, Ms Germaine Lui, Prof. Kwan Chuk-fai, Dr King Cheng, and Ms Mabel Kwan.

Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association Executive Committee Members 2026-2027

President
Purry Chiu (2024- )

Vice Presidents
Marina Watt
June Lau

Honorary Treasurer
Agnes Hui (Former President)

Honorary Secretary
Chloe Kiosk
Committee Members (in alphabetical order of surnames)
Maria Cheung (Former President)
Sharon Cheung
Loretta Fong
Angela Mak
Veronica Tse
Ruby Wan (Former President)
Meigi Wong
Xenia Wong

At the dinner, fellow member and founder of the Brothers & Sisters in Christ Foundation, Mr B.C. Lo, delivered a keynote speech. Mr Lo shared his wealth of experience in handling numerous public relations crises and emphasised that corporate management should include PR professionals in the decision-making echelons, allowing a greater share of voice and involvement in order to fully unleash the greater value that PR could bring to the business.

Congratulations to the three outstanding participants of the PRPA Student Attachment Programme: Jiselle (second from left), Rainbow Chan (third from left), and Fiona Kwong (2nd from right).
Congratulations to the three outstanding participants of the PRPA Student Attachment Programme: Jiselle (second from left), Rainbow Chan (third from left), and Fiona Kwong (2nd from right).

The seminar held that afternoon also invited several heavyweight guests to share their industry insights. Key topics included the application of artificial intelligence in communication strategies, ethics and trust in the digital media era, as well as cross-sector collaboration and social responsibility. Attendees generally agreed that the integration of AI and public relations is an irreversible megatrend. The Association should assist practitioners in enhancing their digital capabilities and ethical judgement, and facilitate multi-party collaboration to exert the public influence of PR.

Mr Richard Tsang, Chairman of the 30th Anniversary Organising Committee of the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association (first row, 6th from right); Dr John Chan, Advisor to the Association (first row, 7th from left); Prof. Anthony Wu, Chairman of the Hong Kong Public Relations Awards Organising Committee (first row, 7th from right); Honorary Presidents Dr Linda Tsui and Prof. Kwan Chuk-fai (first row, 6th and 2nd from left respectively); along with members of the Steering Committee and Executive Committee, took a group photo on stage, witnessing this important moment together with all the guests.
Mr Richard Tsang, Chairman of the 30th Anniversary Organising Committee of the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association (first row, 6th from right); Dr John Chan, Advisor to the Association (first row, 7th from left); Prof. Anthony Wu, Chairman of the Hong Kong Public Relations Awards Organising Committee (first row, 7th from right); Honorary Presidents Dr Linda Tsui and Prof. Kwan Chuk-fai (first row, 6th and 2nd from left respectively); along with members of the Steering Committee and Executive Committee, took a group photo on stage, witnessing this important moment together with all the guests.

Looking ahead, the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association will continue to uphold its professional spirit, keep a finger on the pulse of the times, and work hand in hand with the industry to propel Hong Kong's public relations sector to continue shining on the international stage. The Association will also successively roll out a series of training programmes, forums, and cross-sector projects to support members in facing the new opportunities and challenges in the era of digitalisation and AI.

Hashtag: #PRPA

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About the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association

Established in May 1995, the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association Limited ("PRPA") is a non-pro􀃶t professional body comprising public relations practitioners in Hong Kong. Since its inception, the Association has been actively promoting public relations as a profession and providing regular meetings and forums to practitioners for exchanging views and sharing experience. PRPA believes that public relations will continue to play a significant role in helping organisations as well as the development of Hong Kong's economy.


The Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association (PRPA)