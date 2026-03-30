Established in May 1995, the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association Limited ("PRPA") is a non-pro􀃶t professional body comprising public relations practitioners in Hong Kong. Since its inception, the Association has been actively promoting public relations as a profession and providing regular meetings and forums to practitioners for exchanging views and sharing experience. PRPA believes that public relations will continue to play a significant role in helping organisations as well as the development of Hong Kong's economy.

Mr Richard Tsang, Chairman of the 30th Anniversary Organising Committee of the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association (first row, 6th from right); Dr John Chan, Advisor to the Association (first row, 7th from left); Prof. Anthony Wu, Chairman of the Hong Kong Public Relations Awards Organising Committee (first row, 7th from right); Honorary Presidents Dr Linda Tsui and Prof. Kwan Chuk-fai (first row, 6th and 2nd from left respectively); along with members of the Steering Committee and Executive Committee, took a group photo on stage, witnessing this important moment together with all the guests.

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