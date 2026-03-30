Mr Richard Tsang, Chairman of the Organising Committee, and Prof. Kwan Chuk-fai, Honorary President, expressed their deepest gratitude to Dr John Chan, Advisor to the Association, for his long-standing support. In addition, Dr Chan has long served as the Chairman of the PRPA Organising Committee and Advisor since the inception of the "Hong Kong Public Relations Awards". Over the years, he has facilitated the Association's development with his wealth of experience and unfailing support, providing valuable guidance to the industry. The Association extends highest respect and gratitude to Dr Chan for his unwavering commitment and dedication over the years.
The Association also announces the conferment of the title of Honorary President upon Prof. Kwan Chuk-fai. Prof. Kwan is one of the founding members of PRPA. He possesses profound expertise and outstanding achievements in the fields of public relations, corporate communications, and crisis management. For many years, he has been dedicated to promoting industry development and nurturing the next generation, guiding peers to seize opportunities in the ever-changing communications ecosystem.
Over the past 30 years, the Association has laid a solid foundation for promoting the professional development of the public relations industry in Hong Kong. Stepping into a brand-new stage of development, the Association will not only continue to provide a high-quality exchange and learning platform for practitioners but also lead the industry in actively responding to new challenges in the era of digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI).
Delivering his speech, Mr Purry Chiu, President of the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association, stats: "Following our joyous celebration of PRPA's 30th anniversary last year, we are officially stepping into a new chapter of the Association's development this year. The accumulation of thirty years has given us a solid foundation. Facing the future, the PR industry has transformed into a core force for corporate strategy and brand building. Special thanks to Dr John Chan and Prof. Kwan Chuk-fai; with their vision and wealth of experience, they have led PRPA to new heights, continuing to manifest the spirit of 'Connecting the Industry, Achieving Excellence', and creating greater value for the PR industry in Hong Kong and the Greater China region."
Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association Executive Committee Members 2026-2027
| President
Purry Chiu (2024- )
Vice Presidents
Marina Watt
June Lau
Honorary Treasurer
Agnes Hui (Former President)
Honorary Secretary
Chloe Kiosk
| Committee Members (in alphabetical order of surnames)
Maria Cheung (Former President)
Sharon Cheung
Loretta Fong
Angela Mak
Veronica Tse
Ruby Wan (Former President)
Meigi Wong
Xenia Wong
At the dinner, fellow member and founder of the Brothers & Sisters in Christ Foundation, Mr B.C. Lo, delivered a keynote speech. Mr Lo shared his wealth of experience in handling numerous public relations crises and emphasised that corporate management should include PR professionals in the decision-making echelons, allowing a greater share of voice and involvement in order to fully unleash the greater value that PR could bring to the business.
The seminar held that afternoon also invited several heavyweight guests to share their industry insights. Key topics included the application of artificial intelligence in communication strategies, ethics and trust in the digital media era, as well as cross-sector collaboration and social responsibility. Attendees generally agreed that the integration of AI and public relations is an irreversible megatrend. The Association should assist practitioners in enhancing their digital capabilities and ethical judgement, and facilitate multi-party collaboration to exert the public influence of PR.
Looking ahead, the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association will continue to uphold its professional spirit, keep a finger on the pulse of the times, and work hand in hand with the industry to propel Hong Kong's public relations sector to continue shining on the international stage. The Association will also successively roll out a series of training programmes, forums, and cross-sector projects to support members in facing the new opportunities and challenges in the era of digitalisation and AI.
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About the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association
Established in May 1995, the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association Limited ("PRPA") is a non-prot professional body comprising public relations practitioners in Hong Kong. Since its inception, the Association has been actively promoting public relations as a profession and providing regular meetings and forums to practitioners for exchanging views and sharing experience. PRPA believes that public relations will continue to play a significant role in helping organisations as well as the development of Hong Kong's economy.
The Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals’ Association (PRPA)