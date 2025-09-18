Helping Customers Build a Robust Long-term Wealth Succession StrategyHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2025 - In today's dynamic economic landscape filled with both opportunities and challenges, many people believe that having savings or liquid assets is essential for a sense of security and protection. To achieve wealth appreciation while balancing risk, a long-term wealth management plan with stable returns is indispensable. Wealth Prestige Savings Insurance Plan ("the Plan" or "Wealth Prestige") is a life insurance product integrating long-term savings, change of policy currency, policy split, contingent life insured arrangement and multiple options of death benefit settlement. The Plan offers a simple and effective way for customers to manage wealth while achieving multiple goals of savings, protection and long-term wealth succession.
With its comprehensive and diverse features, Wealth Prestige was recently honored with the "Award of Excellence in Wealth Management & Inheritance Insurance Product" at the Financial Services Awards of Excellence 2025 organized by Hong Kong Economic Journal.
Promotional Campaign for Wealth Prestige Savings Insurance Plan
A series of promotional campaigns for Wealth Prestige Savings Insurance Plan has been launched across various channels, including online advertisements and TV commercials, to introduce the product's key features in an approachable and engaging way. The promotional video is now available on Hong Kong Life's official YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/y2kYLGL1Bws
From 17 to 21 September, Hong Kong Life has launched a prize-winning campaign on the official Facebook page, themed around Wealth Prestige. Participants will have a chance to win a coupon of "Mannings PharmaCare", which can be used for a one-time consultation and prescription service by a registered pharmacist at Mannings Pharmacy. Visit Hong Kong Life's Official Facebook page for more details: https://www.facebook.com/hklifeinsurance/
Limited-Time Client Incentive
During the promotion period, with successful applications for Wealth Prestige Savings Insurance Plan, subject to the requirement and other conditions of relevant Incentive, customers may enjoy up to 3% Single Premium Discount and corresponding Health Service, e.g. Mannings PharmaCare and GBA Medical Privilege Card「港灣藥安心權益卡」.
- Details of Client Incentive:
https://www.hklife.com.hk/en/promotions/index-id-53.html
Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life said, "Hong Kong Life believes that wealth is more than just the accumulation of personal assets, it can also be cross-generational safeguard. A flexible and long-term savings life insurance product is ideal for meeting the diverse needs of customers in both wealth management and succession planning. Wealth Prestige Savings Insurance Plan combines flexible wealth management, life protection and long-term wealth succession. With product features like change of policy currency option, policy split option, unlimited times of change of life insured, contingent policyowner and contingent life insured arrangements, and flexible death benefit settlement options, it offers a solid and effective solution for long-term wealth planning. Whether facing future market changes or planning family wealth succession, Wealth Prestige is a trustworthy choice for customers."
Production Details of Wealth Prestige Savings Insurance Plan:
https://www.hklife.com.hk/en/products/personal-insurance/savings-plan/wealth-prestige-savings-insurance-plan/index.html
Terms and Conditions apply to the Plan and client incentive. For inquiries, please call Hong Kong Life's customer service hotline at (852) 2290 2882 or visit Hong Kong Life's website at http://www.hklife.com.hk.
About Hong Kong Life
Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving people in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 130 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we offer an integrated one-stop service of insurance and financial planning to customers.
Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited