Hong Kong Design Centre Presented ‘Play, Pose & Pixel’ Digital Fashion Exhibition

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - Organised by thecurated by, and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, 'Play, Pose & Pixel' was a flagship programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest 2025. The exhibition took place from 22 November to 2 December @AIRSIDE's Gate33 Gallery. As a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government, Hong Kong Design Centre is dedicated to promoting Hong Kong as the design excellence capital in Asia. This exhibition, in partnership with the, evolved from the 'Tomorrow Was _____' showcase at Paris Fashion Week, exploring the intersections of fashion, technology and imagination – turning digital couture into an accessible, everyday experience.Aligned with the HKSAR Government's 2025 policy, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest promotes digital and sustainable fashion, fosters global collaborations, strengthens IP protection for digital assets, and builds a supportive ecosystem, positioning Hong Kong as a leading East-meets-West hub for digital fashion and the creative economy.An officiating ceremony took place on 25 November with the presence of Guest of Honours including, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism,Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre,, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, and, Director of Emerging Brands Initiative chez Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, to officially unveil the exhibition, with guests in attendance witnessing this remarkable occasion., Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism stated: 'I am delighted that the Hong Kong Design Centre is presenting this "Play, Pose & Pixel" Digital Fashion Exhibition in partnership with the prestigious Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the organiser of the Paris Fashion Week. This exhibition explores pioneering fashion technology and showcases the boundless possibilities of digital fashion. In fact, it stands as one of the most anticipated highlights of this year's Hong Kong Fashion Fest.'Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre said, 'Hong Kong Design Centre has always been committed to promoting broader and more strategic use of design and design thinking across society, and to supporting the growth of local designers. We are excited to bring the international perspective of Paris Fashion Week together with the creativity of Hong Kong's emerging fashion designers and visual artists, creating a space where East meets West. Presented in the most fun and friendly way, this exhibition is designed to be truly inclusive, welcoming people of all ages and generations to enjoy, understand, and participate.'Fashion has always been a creative playground. From dressing dolls to designing digital avatars,Play, Pose & Pixel' highlighted how imagination empowered generations to express identity through style in a fun, friendly and future-forward way, inviting visitors of all ages to cross boundaries between the physical and the virtual.Stepped into the origins of style with more than 40 vintage collectible dolls, ranging from classic Barbie icons to rare designer collaborations with Christian Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, and Christian Louboutin. Ning Lau presented over 20 handcrafted dolls, each infused with her creative flair, bringing a Hong Kong perspective to this nostalgic fashion journey.Stepped into the vibrant world of global Avatar culture. Inspired by platforms like Roblox, this immersive installation turned reflection into reinvention as visitors passed through a kaleidoscopic mirrored tunnel. Each reflection spawned a mini-you' — a hyper-Instagrammable moment that celebrated infinite identity and creativity.FabriX's signature AR try-ons Kiosk brought next-gen fashion experiences to life, spotlighting Paris Fashion Week designers and Hong Kong's rising talents. 2025 LVMH Prize finalist, the inaugural winner of the BoF China Prize,, known for designing BLACKPINK's 'Deadline' World Tour costumes, and, acclaimed for his designs at the Paris 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony joined by three local Hong Kong fashion talents. They werefrom Fashion Incubation Programme (FIP) and Design Incubation Programme (DIP),from DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award (YDTA) and Design Incubation Programme (DIP), andfrom The Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC). Together, they showcased their collections through FabriX's virtual try-ons via augmented reality, merging local creativity with global innovation.Visitors would also encounter digital couture powered by 4D.ai technology, conceptualised by James Cao and team, featuring intricate digital works by Kevin Germanier, the designer behind Björk's iconic Cannes performance look.For the first time, visitors could explore 360° digital garments like never before-- spin, rotate and zoom into recorded 3D 'moving images' that redefined how future lookbooks were experienced. The Future lookbook of fashion showcased a new perspective where style was viewed, tested and transformed before it even existed in the real world.As a grand finale, Zone 4 unlocked each visitor's own blind box avatar — 'Virtual Me'. A fast scan transformed one into a digital fashion star — styled in one of six futuristic looks and showcased on a dynamic LED wall. With a nostalgic 80s Cantopop silent disco fueling the vibe, the digital afterparty culminated in a next-level fashion playground celebrating Hong Kong's creative pulse.reminded visitors that style has always been a powerful form of self-expression— and at its heart, fashion is about play. It invited audiences of all ages to merge creativity with technology, exploring a fashion playground tailored for the new generation. From children dress-up dolls to teens creating Roblox avatars, and adults intrigued by wearable tech, this exhibition promised a future where fashion was seen, played, and experienced by all.'Play, Pose & Pixel' Digital Fashion Exhibition was organised by Hong Kong Design Centre and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as a programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest which is presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.Hashtag: #PlayPosePixelHKDC #HKDesignCentre #FabriXworld #hkfashionfest #HongKongFashionFest #CSTB #CCIDAHK #FashionMeetsFuture #DigitalFashion

About Hong Kong Fashion Fest

Announced by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive in the 2023 Policy Address, 'Hong Kong Fashion Fest' will be organised to develop Hong Kong into a fashion design hub in Asia. Through consolidating various fashion design events and introducing innovative elements and affiliate activities annually, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest promotes Hong Kong's fashion and textile design brands and boosts Hong Kong's position as a prime destination for hosting mega cultural and creative events. The second edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest will be held from 22 November and 7 December 2025 at various cultural landmarks and iconic design and fashion locations in Hong Kong. The event will promote digital fashion and sustainable fashion in collaboration with Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week; attract fashion design industry players from all over the world to participate in Hong Kong; foster collaboration, innovation and business opportunities; establish platform for local and international fashion designers and brands and connect with different sectors in the fashion design industry of Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas, thereby consolidating Hong Kong's position as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.



www.hongkongfashionfest.com



