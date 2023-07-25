Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (HKATG) is Hong Kong's first commercial aerospace enterprise focusing on satellite network engineering and precision satellite manufacturing. Formerly known as Hentech Technologies Ltd which was established in 2003, HKATG is a pioneer in the commercial aerospace industry and technological innovation in the city. HKATG owns five technology centers and manufacturing bases, including a satellite manufacturing center, a space environmental monitoring center, a satellite telemetry, tracking and control center (TT&C), a center for satellite data application and a precise electronic manufacturing center. HKATG's core business consists of several operations, including satellite constellation engineering (Golden Bauhinia Constellation and Aurora Constellation), satellite data application, satellite design and manufacturing, satellite assembly and testing, satellite payload selection and specification, satellite TT&C service, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and electronic manufacturing, and the launch of satellites. For further information, please visit https://www.hkatg.com/index.html

ASPACE Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Center of Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group held Grand Opening on 25 July. The center, which is Hong Kong's first satellite manufacturing center and one of the world's largest intelligent satellite manufacturing facilities, marks an important milestone in the development of the city’s aerospace technology industry.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.