In the 2026–27 Budget, the Government allocated additional funding to schemes such as the "BUD Fund" to help enterprises strengthen competitiveness and expand into new markets through technologies like AI. Various initiatives will also be rolled out to support upgrading and development of enterprises. However, amid rapid market changes, many SMEs are unsure where to start. HKPC's "SME ReachOut" bridges policy resources with practical business needs, providing comprehensive, tailored support to address SMEs' challenges. This Expo is a key initiative by the team, offering a one-stop platform that guides SMEs step by step, from strategy formulation to execution, empowering brands to achieve borderless expansion through e-commerce.
5 Thematic Zones to Help SME's Going Global in One-stop
The Expo will feature 5 thematic exhibition zones, including Cross-border E-commerce Experience, New Retail Tech Application, Brand x IP Value-added, Smart Operations, and E-commerce Go-Global Support. Gathering 80+ exhibitors, the zones bring together e-commerce platforms, technology and business service providers, IP licensors, and Government funding booths. From platform selection and brand building to smart operations and worldwide expansion, all the key pillars of going global are precisely addressed.
10+ workshops and live showcases will be held, offering expert insights, success stories, practical examples, innovative solutions, instant consultations, and business matching opportunities to help SMEs develop effective plans for going global.
A dedicated Government funding zone will also guide SMEs on Government funding to accelerate their upgrade and expansion. To cater to the needs of relevant groups and stakeholders, exclusive guided tours will be arranged. Led by specialists, the tours will cover all five zones and help SMEs identify the most suitable support.
10 Seminars with Valuable Expertise Experiences for SMEs to Learn, Apply, and Go Global
To assist SMEs in grasping opportunities to go global, a total of 10 seminars will be hosted with various industry experts sharing insights on cross-border strategies, market trends, technology innovation, and inspiring IP brand collaboration stories. Details of the seminars can be found in Appendix I.
The sessions will cover key e-commerce topics, with highlights including:
- Cross-border E-commerce: How to convert online traffic into orders
- New Retail Technology: Utilising AI to save time and increase sales
- Brand x IP Value-added: Enhancing brand value and expanding into overseas markets through IP collaborations
- Smart Operations: Unlocking global payments and green supply chains, and leveraging logistics technology
- Go-Global Strategies: Avoiding cross-border trade pitfalls and opening up business opportunities with relevant Government funding schemes
HKPC cordially invites all SMEs to participate in this Expo, leveraging the rich cross-border e-commerce and funding information available on-site to capture opportunities for expanding brands and markets through e-commerce. SMEs are welcome to register and participate in the event with free admission.
[E-commerce Innovation Expo 2026]
Date: 25-26 June 2026 (Thursday to Friday)
Time: 10:00 – 18:00
Address: HKPC Building, 78 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon
Admission Fee: Free (Pre-registration required)
Registration Link: https://ecommexpo2026.com
Enquires: SME ReachOut Hotline: (852) 2788 6868; Email: sme_reachout@hkpc.org
Hashtag: #HKPC
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Hong Kong Productivity Council
The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a statutory body established in 1967, dedicated to enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of Hong Kong enterprises through world-class applied R&D, innovative technology services, and integrated manufacturing solutions. As a market-oriented, international R&D organisation, HKPC leverages its deep expertise and extensive industry experience inkey areas such as AI, advanced manufacturing, life and health technology, green technology and new energy to drive new industrialisation and support the growth of emerging and future industries.
HKPC focuses on addressing businesses challenges and industrial technology needs, promoting the full integration between technological and industrial innovation. Through technology transfer, product innovation, intellectual property protection and commercialisation of R&D outcomes, the Council fosters collaboration with the local business community as well as top global R&D institutions, delivering added value to industries and advancing the development of new productive forces. HKPC's world-class R&D achievements have been widely recognised over the years, winning an array of local and overseas accolades, reinforcing Hong Kong's role as an international innovation and technology centre and a smart city.
To help enterprises capitalise on Hong Kong's strengths in international connectivity to expand into global markets, HKPC offers comprehensive overseas expansion services tailored to critical areas including product development, technology, manufacturing, and management, enabling businesses to successfully go global from Hong Kong.
HKPC is also committed to providing timely and practical support to SMEs and startups with timely and practical , assisting them in accessing Government funding programmes. Through its FutureSkills training initiatives, HKPC helps both industry and academia stay ahead in latest digital and STEM technologies, nurturing a future-ready talent pool for Hong Kong.
For more information, please visit HKPC's website: www.hkpc.org/en.
Hong Kong Productivity Council