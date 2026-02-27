GSM (Green Smart Mobility) is the world's first company to operate a fully electric ride-hailing service across multiple platforms. As a pioneer in sustainable transportation, GSM has laid the foundation for a cleaner, smarter, and more responsible mobility model powered entirely by VinFast electric vehicles. Founded by Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, GSM is committed to building a future-ready mobility ecosystem while promoting more environmentally conscious lifestyles in markets that are rapidly embracing sustainability. Green SM is GSM's official global brand, representing the company's vision and values in every market it serves. In Southeast Asia, the brand operates as Green SM in Indonesia, Xanh SM in Vietnam and Laos, and Green GSM in the Philippines. Across all markets, the service consistently delivers a modern travel experience through VinFast electric vehicles, professional drivers, and a service culture that prioritizes safety and passenger comfort. Green SM symbolizes progress toward a future where technology, people, and the environment move forward in harmony. Beyond providing zero-emission transportation, the brand is also committed to fostering environmentally aware communities in every market where it operates. About Taxi Komotra Taksi Komotra Bali is part of the Koperasi Mobil Transport Bali, which was established in 1993 under its original name, KOMITRA Bali. In 1996, the cooperative officially changed its name to KOMOTRA Bali and has continued to grow as one of Bali's local transportation operators. Today, Taksi Komotra Bali manages two core transportation services: rural bus services and taxi operations. For more than three decades, Komotra Bali has remained committed to providing safe and reliable transportation while supporting local mobility and the tourism sector across the Island of the Gods.

