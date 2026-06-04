Umm Al Qura for development & Construction is the owner and developer of MASAR destination that works with a developmental vision to elevate the urban and investment landscape of Makkah through pioneering the development of Masar destination and exploring new avenues to help improve the quality of life for Makkah residents, pilgrims and visitors.

Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company, the owner, developer, and operator of Masar Destination, has announced the receipt of two letters of award for the development of the Hindawiya West and Hindawiya South sites - adjacent to Masar Destination, the two projects have been awarded to a consortium comprising Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Company, Makkah Construction and Development Company, and Rajhi United Real Estate Company, with a combined total area of 1.2 million square meters under the name "Masar Gardens." This comes in line with the Company's announcement of the launch of its new five-year strategy for 2026–2030.

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