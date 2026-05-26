Produced and packed in The Netherlands, Friso is present in over 25 countries and ranked as one of the Top 52 formula milk brands in Asia. FRISO is a brand under one of the world's largest dairy companies, FrieslandCampina, which is also a cooperative jointly owned by over 18,000 dairy farmer members from over 12,000 dairy farms in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium. Founded in 1871, FrieslandCampina has over 150 years of expertise in milk and its application, allowing it to produce a wide range of quality, nutrient-rich foods including dairy-based beverages, toddler nutrition, cheese, functional dairy-based ingredients and more for consumers, businesses, and industries worldwide.

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