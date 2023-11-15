Entertainment, contests and prizes await shoppers this Christmas at Avenue K Shopping Mall, as they deck the halls with some sweet-candy-themed decor.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 15 November 2023 - Avenue K Shopping Mall is sweetening up Christmas with its Candy Wonderland, set to captivate shoppers from 10th November till 31st December.
Step into a world of festive enchantment as Avenue K Shopping Mall transforms into a candy themed wonderland, adorned with sweet delights and holiday magic, which blends the joy of the season together with the thrill of shopping.
As a token of appreciation Avenue K Shopping Mall presents exciting rewards and redemption opportunities for AK App members all throughout the event. From exclusive discounts to festive giveaways, the mall aims to spread the spirit of generosity and gratitude that is synonymous with Christmas.
AK App members who spend RM500 and above in a maximum combination of 2 receipts can look forward to an exclusive Avenue K Shopping Mall porcelain bowl, while those spending RM350 and above also in a maximum combination of 2 receipts may redeem a Samba Brazilian Steakhouse cash voucher worth RM100.
That's not all, as five lucky shoppers will walk away with prizes from C.Michael London and Leather Avenue. Complimentary gift wrapping is also provided, which is in tune with this season of giving, so worry not about buying too much.
Adding a rhythmic beat to the festivities, Avenue K Shopping Mall will feature musical performances by Primrose Hill Active Learning and live entertainment by Kelab Belia Setiakawan throughout the event period. Be entertained by dancing Santarinas, and get the chance to meet and greet Santa Claus himself as he patrols the mall handing out goodies.
Shoppers can partake in a Facebook photo/video contest, where three of the most creative participants will win RM150 worth of prizes. Eager participants can make their way to the four dedicated locations in Avenue K Shopping Mall, which are the Giant Xmas tree at the ground floor atrium, Above staircase at level 3, Rooftop at level 4 and Creative Corner at level UC/C.
Fearing the Christmas congestion? A RM5 promo code "AVENUEKRIDE" is up for grabs for the first 1000 shoppers that book a ride with airasia Ride.
The final cherry to top off this already sweet celebratory cake are the exclusive vouchers and freebies provided by tenants at Avenue K Shopping Mall for AK App members. For a full list of participating tenants, please visit the Avenue K Shopping Mall website.
So don't delay! Get your Christmas spirits in full swing today by visiting Avenue K Shopping Mall, a wonderland of sugary sweet fun awaits.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Avenue K Shopping Mall
Avenue K Shopping Mall is Kuala Lumpur's coolest urban hub, where life and creativity are celebrated. Far from a regular shopping mall, Avenue K is an experiential destination that has transformed the art of shopping. It captivates the senses with exciting experiences and Instagrammable spaces waiting to be discovered. Avenue K is where you make friends, and create trends. For more information please visit www.avenuek.com.my.
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.