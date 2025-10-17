Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session with a mixed performance. The EGX30 index grew by 0.06% to 37,677.19 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV also went up by 1.10% to 4,201.59 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 concluded the trading session higher by 0.76% at 11,654.08 points and by 0.60% at 15,364.41.

The turnover hit EGP 6.286 billion through the exchange of 3.150 billion shares over 131,941 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 2.692 trillion.

Egyptians took over 85.99% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders accounted for 6.28% and 7.73%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 74.27% of total trading, while institutions made up 25.72%.

Foreign and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 164.661 million and EGP 131.438 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 296.100 million.