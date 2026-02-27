DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI features a suite of fully upgraded technologies that deliver a truly hands-free and ultra-powerful experience, setting a new standard in the mid-range robotic vacuum market. Integrating advanced innovations such as OZMO ROLLER 3.0 and PowerBoost Technology within an exclusive minimalist Nordic design, the T90 PRO OMNI offers a top-of-the-line, premium floor cleaning experience and delivers the best value in its class. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2026 -

OMNI Station features Fresh-flow Power Washing and Dirty Water Box Auto-Cleaning so users no longer have to clean the machine manually. AGENT YIKO uses intelligent scene recognition to detect cleaning zones and avoid pets while cleaning.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a pioneer in service robotics, introduces the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI – an all-new generation of hands-free, ultra-powerful robotic cleaning built on fully upgraded technologies. Powered by the new OZMO ROLLER 3.0 Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology and PowerBoost Technology with Perpetual Runtime, the T90 PRO OMNI ensures spotless results with zero interruptions, creating a daily life with a calm, Nordic-inspired aesthetic that naturally blends into your home and daily life.



Elevated mopping performance with the new OZMO ROLLER 3.0 Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology. TruEdge 3.0 Extreme Edge Cleaning that reaches into hard to clean edges while protecting furniture.



With the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI, ECOVACS redefines what mid-range robotic vacuum cleaners can achieve. This new addition brings together premium cleaning performance, long-lasting reliability, and a seamless design that effortlessly fits into contemporary homes. Delivering top-tier results with class-leading value, the T90 PRO OMNI sets a new benchmark for what consumers can expect from the mid-range segment.







Spotless Cleaning, Perpetual Runtime





The DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI elevates mopping performance with the fully upgraded OZMO ROLLER 3.0 Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology. A 50% longer 27-cm roller covers more floor area in each pass, while a high-performance pressurized water pump feeds 16-nozzle 32-way precision nozzles to tackle stubborn messes. The roller spins at up to 200 RPM to prevent streaks and secondary contamination, keeping floors consistently spotless with no manual scrubbing required.





Equipped with the revolutionary PowerBoost Technology that redefines intelligent charging for robotic vacuum cleaners, the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI showcases ECOVACS' latest leap in cleaning efficiency through ultra-fast energy boosts and non-stop cleaning freedom. A self-optimizing algorithm dynamically reserves power to prioritize full-space completion, enabling 10% battery power​ to be restored in three minutes during routine mop cleaning intervals, and up to 500 m² can be cleaned in a single run without interruption. This intelligence-driven, perpetual operation ensures that even large homes stay clean in a single cycle – no need to worry about a low battery or incomplete tasks.





Total Home Coverage, Unstoppable Clean





The fully upgraded TruEdge 3.0 Extreme Edge Cleaning ensures edge-to-edge cleanliness. Its 1.5 cm air-cushion suspended roller adapts in real time to glide smoothly along walls, while a protective felt strip prevents scratches to furniture and baseboards. Two soft rubber edge-gliding wheels and a fixed side brush further extend cleaning reach, capturing hidden debris that typical vacuums leave behind.







When facing impassable obstacles, the TruePass Adaptive 4-Wheel-Drive Climbing System gives the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI unmatched mobility. Two auxiliary levering wheels deploy automatically when needed, using soft rubber gripping teeth to climb single steps up to 2.4 cm and consecutive steps up to 4 cm. This ensures the robot cleans seamlessly across uneven surfaces without missing rooms or getting stuck.







The all-new ZeroTangle 4.0, with lateral airflow channels, and a reinforced wide-span dual-bearing structure, captures dust and hair efficiently without tangling. This reduces maintenance and keeps suction strong and stable, giving users a smooth, quiet, and worry-free cleaning experience every day.







Elegant Design Meets Effortless Maintenance





Understanding consumers' desire for both style and convenience, ECOVACS designed the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI with a refined, minimalist aesthetic inspired by Nordic design. Its monochromatic point-cloud texture and fabric-like finish offer a warm, premium appearance while ensuring durability and easy upkeep, effortlessly complementing any home interior.







To make cleaning truly hands-free, the OMNI Station features Fresh-flow Power Washing and Dirty Water Box Auto-Cleaning. Fresh-flow Power Washing uses a new high-pressure direct pump to deliver heated water (up to 75°C) through 16 nozzles, saturating and deep-cleaning the mop roller for maximum cleanness. The self-cleaning wastewater system — with a 5,000 RPM propeller, straight-down drainage, a dual-layer scraping mechanism, and an independent sediment trough — removes dirt quickly to eliminate odors and prevent contamination. Users can enjoy a consistently fresh cleaning experience without touching dirty components.





An AI-Powered Experience that Truly Understands You and Your Home





With AGENT YIKO, the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI becomes more than a cleaning device — it is an intelligent home companion. Using intelligent scene recognition, AGENT YIKO identifies room types, floor materials, and pet zones, then automatically generates adaptive cleaning plans based on your habits and living space. It adjusts suction, water flow, and route planning in real time to deliver optimal results with zero management.







For pet families, the T90 PRO OMNI offers a gentle yet smart cleaning experience. It can sense and avoid pets while they roam. Users can set customized pet activity zones, so the robot focuses where it's needed most, keeping both floors and furry friends happy.





Whether you're at home or away, you can count on a spotless space, a healthier environment, and a cleaning experience that fits naturally into your lifestyle.



Marking their first public showcase in Singapore, the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI and the DEEBOT mini 2 will officially debut at the Singapore IT Show 2026, taking place from 12 to 15 March 2026. Consumers will also be able to experience the new ultra-compact DEEBOT mini 2, for those seeking a powerful cleaning solution without compromising on space. With a diameter of just 28.6 cm – smaller than a sheet of A4 paper – the DEEBOT mini 2 is designed for small apartments, from compact studios to two-bedroom homes. Despite its size, the DEEBOT mini 2 is equipped with advanced technologies like TrueMapping 2.0 and TrueDetect 3D, to plan cleaning routes and detect different surfaces, providing up to 91% whole-home cleaning coverage. It effortlessly navigates tight corners and hard-to-reach areas, offering 100% edge and corner coverage. Whether it's under coffee tables, between furniture legs, or in narrow hallways, the DEEBOT mini 2 ensures that no spot is left behind.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS:

Founded in 2006, ECOVACS ROBOTICS is a global leader in home service robotics with a diverse portfolio of products encompassing robotic vacuum cleaners and robotic window cleaners. With its expansion into robotic lawn mowers, commercial cleaning robots and robotic pool cleaners, ECOVACS solidified its position as a multi-category leader in home service robotics.



Guided by the mission "Robotics for All", ECOVACS continues to advance technology and enhance the user experience to make life smarter and more stylish for consumers worldwide. With sales subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan, and Singapore, ECOVACS products reach nearly 180 major markets and serve over 38 million households globally.



A testament to this market leadership, ECOVACS ROBOTICS has ranked first in China's robotic vacuum cleaner market by share for ten consecutive years (2015-2024).



