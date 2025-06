DRT-Sand: The First Step of Civilization in the Desert, Powered by Nanotechnology

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2025 - As the construction industry faces material shortages and climate-driven infrastructure needs, an unexpected resource is gaining importance: desert and sea sand. Once considered unsuitable, this abundant material is now reimagined through advanced technology as a high-performance input with transformative potential.In response to this opportunity, Thailand's Doctor T Company Limited—a recognized leader in nanotechnology innovation across multiple industries—has announced a strategic expansion into advanced construction materials. The company's latest breakthrough,, is engineered for new growth opportunities across dry-sand regions worldwide, where harsh environmental conditions and infrastructure needs intersect. Designed for flexibility, DRT-Sand also works with ocean sand, expanding its relevance in coastal and dry regions.Amid a global shortage of high-quality river sand and rising construction demand,introduces a proprietary nanofilm-coated desert sand substrate. This breakthrough transforms previously unusable sand into a water-resistant, dust-proof, and weather-tolerant material ideal for cement mixes or use with alternative binders. It addresses the escalating "sand crisis" while aligning with Doctor T's commitment to sustainability.offers a platform for scalable, sustainable infrastructure in desert regions. It enables the construction of roads, pathways, blocks, and water basins—without the environmental cost of river sand extraction or the logistical burden of imported cement. It can also be made into sand-colored paint for harsh environments. By leveraging local resources,reduces construction costs and opens pathways for desert economies to emerge as global suppliers of high-value building materials.Doctor T is launching projects across MENA with local partners to demonstrate performance in water management, rural connectivity, and low-carbon civil works.exemplifies our vision to turn overlooked resources into strategic assets," said Mr.Thiti Jirawatcharakorn, CEO of Doctor T. "We're proud to lead with sustainable solutions that meet real-world needs."For investors, this initiative blends ESG value with material innovation, creating a new revenue stream alongside Doctor T's TPoxy and synthetic-wood (VoidWood) segments, which generate over 85% of revenue. Doctor T targets pilot deployments in late 2025, rollout in 2026, and global scaling by 2027–2028.Doctor T invites strategic investors, distributors, and partners to support deployment and commercialization. Interested parties should contact Doctor T to explore partnership opportunities and help shape the future of sustainable infrastructure.Learn more: http://www.drt.co.th/products-drt-sand/ Hashtag: #DRTSand

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.