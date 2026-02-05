Time: 09:30-10:30 am (Hong Kong Time)
About DFI Retail Group
DFI Retail Group (the 'Group') is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to "Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments".
At 1 December 2025, the Group and its associates operated over 7,400 outlets, and employed over 81,000 people across 12 markets.
The Group is dedicated to delivering quality, value and service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience, supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains.
The Group and its associates, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.
