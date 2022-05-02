Denmark's one-party Social Democratic government on Monday announced a reshuffle after Minister of Justice Nick Haekkerup resigned to become head of the Danish Brewers' Association.

Haekkerup will be replaced by current Minister of Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye, who in turn will be replaced by Minister of the Interior and Housing Kaare Dybvad Bek, the government said in a statement.

Member of Parliament Christian Rabjerg Madsen will take the role at new minister of the interior and housing.

Haekkerup will also resign from parliament to take up the role as head of the Danish Brewers' Association, a lobby group for companies like Carlsberg and Royal Unibrew .

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Stephen Coates)




