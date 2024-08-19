Delta Dunia Group announced that its subsidiary, PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama ("BUMA"), has signed a Mining Services Agreement with PT Persada Kapuas Prima ("PKP") on August 12, 2024.

Delta Dunia Group announced that its subsidiary, PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama ("BUMA"), has signed a Mining Services Agreement with PT Persada Kapuas Prima ("PKP") on August 12, 2024. PKP is a subsidiary of PT Singaraja Putra Tbk (""), which owns a coal mining concession in Kapuas Regency, Central Kalimantan Province. Under this agreement, BUMA will perform mining service works which include overburden removal and coal mining.The mining services agreement work will span throughout the Life of Mine, with the initial phase planned for a period of 9 years starting from the fourth quarter of 2024. The initial phase of this mining service work is targeted to produce over 359,330,000 bcm of overburden removal and 60,600,000 tons of coal with contract value more than IDR12 trillion or equivalent to more than USD755 million.stated, "We are delighted to announce this new contract with PKP, which further strengthens the industry's recognition of BUMA's reputation and expertise in the Indonesian mining sector. The trust placed in us by leading mine owners not only demonstrates BUMA and the Group's commitment to fostering strong, sustainable relationships but also underscores our dedication to prioritizing the success of our clients."This new agreement is a testament to the trust in BUMA's expertise in providing comprehensive mining services with an end-to-end approach, including overburden removal, mine planning, mining operations, transportation, and mine rehabilitation. With over 25 years of experience, BUMA has excelled in managing complex and challenging mining operations, including those on small islands, solving high-level technical issues such as managing seawater seepage, handling mud, anticipating and managing geotechnical potentials and tidal waves, and even relocating river streams to minimize environmental impacts and achieve optimal operational efficiency. This operational excellence is further supported by the company's commitment to implementing innovative technology in the mining sector and driving continuous improvement projects."At BUMA, we continue to strengthen the foundation for sustainable growth by exploring strategic opportunities and enhancing mutually beneficial relationships to grow together with our partners. With a proactive business development strategy, we focus not only on acquiring and extending contracts but also on creating a stable and sustainable revenue stream. This is part of our efforts to continually improve the quality of our services while managing operational risks," Indra concluded.

About PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group):

Established in 1990, PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group) is a prominent holding company operating in Indonesia, Australia, and USA. Our principal subsidiary, PT Bukit Makmur Utama (BUMA), is a leading provider of mining services to some of the largest miners in Indonesia, Australia (through BUMA Australia Pty Ltd), and USA through PT Bukit Makmur Internasional (BUMA Internasional).



In 2023, Delta Dunia Group expanded its portfolio with the addition of two new subsidiaries: PT Bukit Teknologi Digital (BTech), offering comprehensive mining technology solutions that empower companies within the mining industry, and PT BISA Ruang Nuswantara (BIRU), a social entity dedicated to education, vocational schools, and fostering a circular economy. In July 2024, the Group established PT Katalis Investama Mandiri to support its long-term strategy in ESG.



Listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX Code: DOID), Delta Dunia Group is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, and is supported by a workforce of over 16,000 employees across Indonesia, Australia, and USA. In June 2024, Delta Dunia Group was recognized among the Top 200 in the inaugural FORTUNE Southeast Asia 500 rankings, a prestigious list that identifies the region's largest companies by revenue.







About PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA)

BUMA was established in 1998, is the second largest coal mining services contractor in Indonesia by production volume, providing mining services to some of the largest coal producers in Indonesia. BUMA is a subsidiary of PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (DOID) which is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange board (IDX Code: DOID). BUMA is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.









