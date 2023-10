The SWITCH flagship event returns to Singapore at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from 31 October–2 November 2023. Join an international delegation of innovators, investors, and industry leaders who meet at this annual innovation festival where mutual collaboration and cross-market opportunities take place. With Singapore being a hub for the Global-Asia innovation community, startups, entrepreneurs, investors, innovation teams, community multipliers, MNCs, and government representatives all meet at SWITCH to create positive change in our respective industries and markets. Through the power of collaboration that drives this spirit of innovation, the connections made at SWITCH will further technology and innovation development, bring them to market, as well as establish relationships with like-minded colleagues to create a sustainable future through innovation and technology. Visit www.switchsg.org for more information.

AIMX or AI Maxima, provides a platform that aims to answer the biggest question around AI today and the future: HOW.Converging global players from industry, government, academia, research and philanthropy, AIMX seeks to address real-world issues of AI Governance and AI for Good, while keeping the pulse on issues that impact AI for Industry. Organised by MP Singapore, AIMX will comprise a 2-day conference and 3-day exhibition, to be hosted by Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology (SWITCH) 2023, from 31 October to 2 November 2023 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore.Visit www.aimx.global for more information.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 October 2023 - Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH), organised by Enterprise Singapore and MP Singapore, will play host to the inaugural AIMX Summit 2023. Running from 31 October to 1 November 2023, the two-day conference will bring together AI leaders from Asia, Australia, Europe and beyond, to share and collaborate on AI Governance, AI for Good, and AI for Industry.The first day will, with industry experts from across the world taking the stage to share thought leadership and best practices. Prominent speakers from the global ecosystem include:On the second day, the AIMX Summit will shift itsCo-curated with AI Singapore, the programme will feature panel sessions on topics from Mainstreaming AI for Singapore Enterprises to an AI Technology Demo that will feature emerging AI solutions. Prominent leaders who are speaking on the second day of the AIMX Summit include Rachel Teo, Head of Public Policy for SEA at Google, Lee Wan Sie, Director of Data-Driven Tech at IMDA, Dr Leslie Teo, Senior Director of AI Products at AI Singapore, and other ecosystem leaders.The AIMX Summit will be held during SWITCH 2023 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore. It will be accompanied by a 3-day exhibition component, the AIMX Expo, as part of the SWITCH Exhibition from 31 October to 2 November 2023.Interested participants can learn more about AIMX and register for their complimentary passes here . Visit www.aimx.global for more information.

