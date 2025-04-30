Founded in 2011, Coda brings over a decade of experience in delivering commerce solutions and strategies that drive revenue growth. Trusted by more than 300 publishers—including industry titans like Activision, Bigo, Electronic Arts, Moonton and Riot Games—Coda grows revenue and deepens customer engagement for our partners by connecting them to 200M+ paying customers worldwide. Coda's commerce, payment and distribution solutions include Custom Commerce , a fully customizable web store, Codapay , which provides direct API payments integration on publishers' websites, Codashop , the go-to online marketplace for millions of gamers worldwide to purchase in-game content and Distribution , where we extend the reach of Codashop content across our network of trusted commerce partners. Headquartered in Singapore with 400+ Codans globally, Coda has most recently been recognized as an APAC High Growth Company (2023) by the Financial Times, one of Granite Asia's NextGenTech 30 (2024), a payments leader in Fortune's Fintech Innovation Asia list (2024), and listed in The Straits Times Fastest Growing Fintechs (2024).

