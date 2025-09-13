Coastline Wealth Management, founded in 2012, is a Long Island, NY-based independent wealth management platform with over $4.2 billion of assets under management/advisement. Coastline services over 7,000 client accounts primarily across the East Coast of the United States. The Company, whose core focus is servicing its client base, has grown by a series of acquisitions as it continues to build its industry-leading, technology-enabled platform. Coastline continues to be a leading consolidator in the wealth management industry and is actively pursuing additional wealth advisor acquisitions (~$50MM to $500MM in assets) as part of its core growth story. By focusing on maximizing the value of advisory practices, Coastline empowers advisors to create sustainable, long-term strategies for transitioning their businesses, ensuring both financial stability and continuity for their clients. Its expertise in navigating the complexities of succession planning enables advisors to secure their legacy while optimizing growth potential, ultimately fostering a seamless transition that benefits all stakeholders involved.

