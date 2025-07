As the APAC-leading network with over 2,800 global PoPs and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services encompass web performance, media delivery, cloud security, zero-trust security, and colocation services — all designed to drive business innovation. To learn more, visit www.cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2025 - CDNetworks , the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today announced that Petrolimex Aviation , a major provider of aviation fuel services in Vietnam, has selected CDNetworks' AI-powered cloud security platform to strengthen its digital defenses and ensure the reliable delivery of its web-based services.The strategic partnership marks a significant shift in Petrolimex Aviation's security strategy, empowering the company to address emerging threats in a rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape proactively. It also allows Petrolimex Aviation to optimize both the speed and safety of its service delivery, supporting its commitment to operational excellence and customer trust.Mr. Tran Minh Thang, CIO at Petrolimex Aviation"We're pleased to see our partnership enabling Petrolimex Aviation to maintain high service reliability while proactively defending against emerging risks,"CDNetworks. "This reflects our broader commitment to enabling Southeast Asian enterprises with a cohesive strategy to unify security, performance, and business objectives."Hashtag: #CDNetworks #PetrolimexAviation #Security #Performance #CaseStudy

