SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2025 - To celebrate Singapore's SG60 milestone, Chevron Singapore, which operates the Caltex retail brand, has launched a limited-edition SG60 picnic set comprising a picnic box and two chairs. Designed to enrich Singaporeans' upcoming National Day celebrations while fostering a sense of local community spirit, these unique items will be available for purchase at all 26 Caltex stations nationwide starting 11 July.The picnic items feature vibrant, locally inspired designs created by the winners of Mediacorp's Design Pompipi contest. The nationwide contest saw overwhelming participation with over 2,000 artwork entries and more than 18,000 votes, and the designs submitted showcased the spirit and diversity of Singapore through iconic symbols such as food, values, landmarks, and cultures.Caltex's SG60 picnic set is ideal for enjoying the highly anticipated National Day fireworks and various heartland celebrations across the island. With every minimum gross fuel spend of $60, customers can purchase:Each fuel transaction is limited to one item or set.OCBC cardholders will enjoy an additional $2 off each purchase or $6 off each bundle set when they pay for their fuel with OCBC cards at Caltex stations. The SG60 picnic sets are available at all Caltex stations until 31 August 2025, or while stocks last.In support of Community Chest's SGSHARE, Chevron Singapore will donate $2 to the Community Chest for every purchase of an individual item (picnic box or picnic chair), or $6 for each bundle set purchased from now till 31 August. This initiative, capped at S$20,000, is part of Chevron Singapore's efforts to support the community through meaningful partnerships.Hashtag: #Chevron #Singapore #SG60

About Caltex Singapore

Chevron Singapore Pte. Ltd. markets the 89-year-young Caltex brand, which is Chevron's customer-facing brand in Asia Pacific and parts of the Middle East and Africa. The Caltex retail network in Singapore consists of 26 Caltex service stations and Star Mart branded convenience stores.



All Caltex service stations accept the CaltexGO mobile payment for fuel purchases. Products such as the Caltex with Techron® with Clean & Glide Technology™ petrol, Caltex Diesel with Techron® D and Havoline® motor oil are also available at all Caltex service stations. In partnership with NTUC Link, the Link Rewards Programme also enables motorists to earn 2 Linkpoints for every litre of fuel purchased at Caltex.



About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow new businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen, power generation for data centers, and emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.



