CUHK Innovation Limited is a newly established company wholly owned by CUHK to make investments in innovative business and impact ventures related to CUHK's technological innovations. CUHK Innovation Limited will start with an early-stage fund, with a focus on seeking matching funds from venture capital investors. The Company is committed to supporting CUHK's spin-off companies as they commercialise their innovative research and development achievements, and furthering the University's mission in promoting and enhancing entrepreneurial culture. https://cuhkinnovation.hk/

BioMed Technology Holdings Limited (BioMed), a startup nurtured by Hong Kong Science Park, was founded by a group of CUHK professors and alumni. It advocates precise and personalised microbiome-based healthcare solutions based on DNA testing results, to restore the balance of oral, skin and gut microbiome. BioMed has raised funds in its oversubscribed seed round from Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund (AEF), Gobi Partners GBA, The International Medical Co. Ltd. (TIMC) and Human Health Holdings Limited (1419.HK). DSS (NYEX: DSS), a US listed company is also a shareholder of BioMed. https://biomed.hk/

CUHK Innovation Limited has announced its investment in BioMed, marking its first investment since its establishment. Pictured are Mr. Vincent Tsang, CEO and Co-founder of BioMed (second from the left), Dr. Norman Chan, Chairman of CUHK Innovation Limited (third from the left), Ms. Cindy Chow, Director of CUHK Innovation Limited (second from the right), and Professor Stephen Tsui, Co-founder of BioMed and Associate Director (Research) of School of Biomedical Sciences, CUHK (first from the right).

