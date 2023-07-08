11:30 AM (UTC+8) on July 11th, 2023.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 July 2023 - BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange , is pleased to inform its users that it will be supporting the upcoming network upgrade and hard fork of the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain. In preparation for this event, BingX will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals of Polygon (MATIC) tokens starting at





The network upgrade and hard fork are scheduled to occur at the Polygon block height of 44,934,656, estimated to take place around 12:00 PM (UTC+8) on July 11th, 2023. During this time, BingX will handle all necessary technical processes to ensure a smooth transition for its users.

It is important to note that trading of tokens available on the Polygon (MATIC) network will not be affected by the upgrade and hard fork. Users will still be able to trade these tokens seamlessly on the BingX platform.





BingX advises users to deposit their Polygon (MATIC) tokens in advance to minimize any potential disruptions. The exchange will closely monitor the network upgrade and hard fork and take necessary measures to address any technical issues that may arise.





It is crucial to understand that the network upgrade and hard fork will not result in the creation of new tokens. The purpose of this event is to enhance the capabilities and performance of the Polygon blockchain.









Once the upgraded network is deemed stable, BingX will reopen deposits and withdrawals for the MATICUSDT trading pairs. Users will not receive a separate notification regarding this matter, and they can resume their transactions on the platform as usual.

BingX remains committed to providing a secure and reliable trading environment for its users. By supporting the Polygon (MATIC) network upgrade and hard fork, BingX demonstrates its dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the cryptocurrency space.