As a leading company in the automation industry, Azbil aims to strengthen its connections with key decision makers and showcase its technology-driven solutions to help data centers across Asia enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability of their operations. Azbil's regional team will demonstrate a proactive, data-driven approach to operational efficiency and performance optimization of data centers.
Highlights include its innovative Building Automation solutions and specialized services, an intelligent building management system (IBMS), and a chiller plant digital twin that uses AI analytics to achieve improved Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and stable operations.
Event overview
| Event
| Data Centre World Asia 2025
| Dates
| Wednesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 9, 2025
| Location
| Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Basement 2, Hall E, Stand F90
| Registration
| https://www.gevme.com/DCWA25/?utm_source=exhibitor&utm_medium=006Py00000EeOJhIAN&utm_campaign=AzbilCorporation
(Free registration for Visitor Pass)
| Product Showcase
| Building Automation
Intelligent Building Management System
Chiller Plant Digital Twin
| Speaking Session
| Presentation Title:
Enhancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: Chiller Plant Optimization Meets Digital Twin Innovations
Date: 8 Oct 2025
Time: 12:00 – 12:20 (SG Time)
Venue: Critical Infrastructure Theatre, Hall F, Basement 2, Sands Expo and Convention Centre
For details, please visit the following website.
https://www.singaporetechnologyweek.com/data-centre-world
Based on the azbil Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil is contributing "in series" to the achievement of a sustainable society and continues to build long-term partnerships with customers.Hashtag: #Azbil
https://www.azbil.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/azbil-southeast-asia-and-india/
About Azbil Corporation
Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2025, Azbil employed about 9,000 people worldwide and generated Japanese yen 300.4 billion in revenue.
For more information, please visit https://www.azbil.com.
