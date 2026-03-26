A Grand Scale Hong Kong Solo Debut Transforms the Atrium into a Tactile Art Experience





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2026 - Today, LANDMARK proudly launches a new experience in its Art LANDMARK initiative with the unveiling of, an ambitious installation by globally acclaimed artist Ayako Rokkaku — marking her most monumental and immersive art installation to date, in collaboration with GALLERY TARGET. From now until 17 April, LANDMARK Atrium is transformed into a vivid, tactile art experience — an unmissable fixture on Hong Kong's cultural calendar – inviting visitors on a journey where imagination takes tangible form.marks Ayako Rokkaku's highly anticipated Hong Kong solo debut and her largest installation worldwide within a commercial space — a reflection of LANDMARK's commitment to bringing world-class artistic experiences to Central. Celebrated for her energetic, finger-painted works that have garnered immense popularity and praise across Asia, Rokkaku is one of the most sought-after voices in contemporary art, her canvases brimming with vibrant narratives and childlike wonder.Inspired by the mythical 'Onigashima' from Japanese folklore, Ayako Rokkaku thoughtfully selected this theme upon recognising the shared island geography of both Hong Kong and Japan. The artist's vision further integrates Momotaro's legendary 'half-human, half-oni' persona, which subtly symbolises the delicate boundary between dreams and reality. This fantastical quality inspired Rokkaku to infuse the art installation with a blend of childlike wonder and mystery, thereby blurring the lines between the artist and the audience.Crafted with soft forms and inviting fabrics,is designed not just to be observed, but to be experienced. Rising to an impressive 6 metres, the sculpture creates a sprawling organic topography within the Atrium, which has been curated with a museum-like approach to invite interaction. Visitors are encouraged to touch, feel, and even repose upon its rich textures, transforming passive viewing into active engagement, allowing them to create their own journey without a prescribed path. Imagine stepping into a colossal, living artwork of soft forms where every interaction becomes a part of its story. Within the Atrium, the artwork encompasses a captivating tunnel housing 12 wooden sculptures for intimate viewing and beautifully surrounded by 11 additional paintings.Ayako Rokkaku presented a special performance to mark the opening of 'by painting live at the installation. Witnessing her uninhibited gestures, layering vibrant pigments directly with her hands, offered a rare glimpse into the spontaneous creation of her iconic figures and landscapes. The session underscores her philosophy of direct artistic expression and the intimate connection between artist and creation. Later in the day, a cocktail party was hosted to celebrate the opening of the installation and featured dignitaries from around the region, including renowned Thai actor and singer Bright.As a self-taught artist whose distinctive style emerged in 2006, Rokkaku blends manga influences with abstract and emotive colour fields that are often born spontaneously, without preparatory sketches, reflecting a raw and unmediated artistic impulse. Her signature motif — stylised wide-eyed girls surrounded by vibrant, multicoloured landscapes — has garnered global recognition, including the prestigious Illustration Prize at Takashi Murakami's Geisai art fair. This collaboration is a further expression of LANDMARK's ambition to bring the world's most celebrated creative talents to Central, creating cultural experiences found nowhere else in Hong Kong."Ayako Rokkaku'srepresents everything we believe a great experience should be — immersive, surprising, and something that stays with you," said Mr. Alexander Li, Director and Head of Retail, Hong Kong & Macau, Hongkong Land Limited. "That she chose LANDMARK for this reflects our simple goal: to deliver experiences that are best-in-class and uniquely Central. That is the spirit of our ongoing Tomorrow's CENTRAL transformation, and it is what 'Experience is Central' means to us."Beyond the Atrium, BELOWGROUND hosts a dedicated pop-up where visitors can acquire a piece of Rokkaku's distinctive universe. This curated space features a collection of 9 original artworks and exclusive limited editions, including 1 print in an edition of 50 and 1 bronze sculpture in an edition of 3, alongside a range of bespoke merchandise. Visitors can choose from a range of limited-edition tote bags, apparel, books, scarves, and a unique lamp collaboration with AllRightsReserved. This offers visitors the opportunity to take a souvenir home from 'and deepen their connection with Ayako Rokkaku's unique artistic world.For a holistic experience, visitors who begin their journey at BELOWGROUND are invited to explore the main installation in the Atrium for a different, interactive angle of ''.Adding to the immersive experience, MTR will launch a special digital Octopus card featuring the exhibition's key visual, allowing the public to carry a piece of this art journey with them. Ayako Rokkaku will host an exclusive book signing event on March 24th at 6 PM. This special occasion offers visitors a unique opportunity to meet the renowned artist in person and acquire her latest publication, 'Close To Your Treasure,' directly on-site, complete with a personalized autograph. Further opportunities to engage with the artist through potential talks or panels will be announced shortly.Hashtag: #LANDMARKHK

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About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.





About BELOWGROUND

BELOWGROUND is a hybrid cultural and retail destination that serves as a bridge to 'connect' luxury retail with contemporary culture. By bringing together forward-looking brands, retailers, and creative collaborators, BELOWGROUND aims to shape a future in which no boundaries exist between luxury, fashion, culture and art. With the intention of being a thriving cultural ecosystem.





About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, which is due to be completed in 2028. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.







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