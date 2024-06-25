The six-day event will deliver incredible deals from top brands, including Philips, Mattel, Owala, and Muji, across popular categories like Books, PC & Electronics, Household & Kitchen, Baby & Toys, Personal Care, and more

Join the Prime Day festivities by visiting the Amazon Prime Day on the Go roving truck and take part in activities to redeem exclusive merchandise, happening at various locations

Prepare your Wishlist, shop early deals, and stay up to date with the latest Prime Day news at Amazon.sg/primeday

Amazon Singapore’s Longest Prime Day is Here with Six Days of Epic Deals from 16 to 21 July

Don't Miss Out on Amazon Prime Day deals

Deals leading up to Prime Day : Prime members can enjoy deals from trusted brands on Amazon Fresh. Top highlights include:

Up to 30% off Colgate, Softlan, Ajax and more on Amazon Fresh



Up to 30% off selected carton deals on Amazon Fresh



Up to 30% Off deals on Dettol, Thirsty Hippo and more on Amazon Fresh



Buy 4 get 10% off selected Oral B, Pampers, and more on Amazon Fresh



Buy 4 get 10% off bestselling wines from Penfolds, Matua, Wynns, 19 Crimes on Amazon Fresh

Sneak Peek of deals on Prime Day : Add to cart these items for Prime Day. Shoppers can expect great savings and discounts from a wide range of quality products from top local, International brands and small businesses. Top highlights include:

Up to 65% Savings on Toys Brand Boxes from Lego, Transformers, Playdoh, Hot Wheels, Paw Petrol and more



Up to 50% off on Headphone and Earbuds from Bose, Sennheiser, Sony, Jabra and more



Up to 50% off on Owala, Oxo, Lodge and other popular Home & Kitchen Brands



Up to 50% off on Children books - stories & knowledge for kids and teens to explore



Up to 40% off on Baby products from Ride Safer, Cybex, Joovy, Lovevery

Amazon Prime Day on the Go: Bringing the Celebration to You

Date & Time

Location

28 – 30 June, 4pm to 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm)

Suntec City, Level 1, Outside FootLocker, in between Tower 1 and Tower 5

12 – 14 July, 4pm to 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm)

Bugis+, Level 1, Outdoor event space, Outside MEOW BBQ



(*Note: Live artist activity available from 6-8pm on 13 & 14 July only)

16 July, 4pm to 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm)

Bugis+, Level 1, Outdoor event space, Outside MEOW BBQ



An opportunity to redeem a special gift customised by Ee Shaun : From 28-30 June and 12-14 July, complete the activities at the event and stand to redeem a special gift (*T&Cs apply, while stocks last). Catch local artist Ee Shaun live on 13 and 14 July from 6pm to 8pm at Bugis+ to customise your items.

: From 28-30 June and 12-14 July, complete the activities at the event and stand to redeem a special gift Catch local artist Ee Shaun live on 13 and 14 July from 6pm to 8pm at Bugis+ to customise your items. Enjoy local snacks: Redeem a free treat such as ice cream or teh tarik upon completing the activities.

Redeem a free treat such as ice cream or upon completing the activities. Big Deals Family: Discover Prime Day deals while putting your memory to the test by matching the correct product with each Big Deals Family member.

Discover Prime Day deals while putting your memory to the test by matching the correct product with each Big Deals Family member. It's Prime Time : Put on your movie geek hat by decoding symbols to guess the correct movie or game title.

: Put on your movie geek hat by decoding symbols to guess the correct movie or game title. Know Your Perks: Watch the video and list down the Prime membership benefits featured.



Additional Prime Day perks:

New to Amazon.sg? Get S$20 off your first order with minimum spending of S$40 on Amazon Fresh from 1 July to 31 July. New Prime signups only. T&Cs apply.

Get S$20 off your first order with minimum spending of S$40 on Amazon Fresh from 1 July to 31 July. New Prime signups only. T&Cs apply. Amazon.sg Gift Cards : Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase an Amazon.sg Gift Card worth S$150 to receive additional S$15 credit from 2 July till 21 July. T&Cs apply.

: Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase an Amazon.sg Gift Card worth S$150 to receive additional S$15 credit from 2 July till 21 July. T&Cs apply. Promotions: Get 2% off your purchase, capped at S$50 when you use PayNow, with no minimum spend from 25 June till 15 July. T&Cs apply.



What to expect this Prime Day

Enjoy convenient Delivery and Return options: Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from US or Japan? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here.

Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from US or Japan? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here. Introducing Amazon.sg's Baby New Born Store : Amazon.sg has launched a dedicated hub designed to simplify the process of selecting baby products for new parents, enabling parents to devote more attention to their newborns. Find out more at Amazon.sg/babystore

: Amazon.sg has launched a dedicated hub designed to simplify the process of selecting baby products for new parents, enabling parents to devote more attention to their newborns. Find out more at Amazon.sg/babystore New "For You" Feature: Amazon.sg customers can see recommended deals across all deals based on shopping history, wishlist, and more.



Shop for Good this Prime Day

Shop Deals from Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2024 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) - Today, Amazon Singapore announced its longest Prime Day event yet, extending it into a six-day celebration from 16 to 21 July. This extended Prime Day offers Prime members more opportunities to discover great value, with thousands of deals and exclusive discounts. Customers can enjoy incredible savings across a wide range of quality products from top local, international brands and small businesses, including Philips, Mattel, Owala, and Muji, at Amazon.sg/primeday. This announcement was made today during Amazon Singapore's special preview event, to over 100 guests featuring the artwork of renowned local artist, Ee Shaun, marking his first collaboration with the company.Anyone can experience the excitement and discover exciting deals by catchingfrom 28 to 30 June at Suntec City, and 12 to 14 and 16 July at Bugis+. Attendees can participate in games and activities to enjoy local treats and redeem gifts with the design of local artist Ee Shaun (*T&Cs apply, while stocks last). Ee Shaun will be present at the event on 13 to 14 July to customise items at a live artist booth. More details below."We're thrilled to offer our Prime members an extended six-day shopping extravaganza filled with incredible savings and exciting deals," said Peter Li, Director, CN & SG, International Stores. "We are also excited to collaborate with a local artist for the first time and bring the celebration to the public to illustrate the excitement of Prime Day. Our aim is to allow Singapore shoppers to enjoy and discover the amazing benefits of a Prime membership which includes a wide range of deals from top local and global brands, coupled with fast delivery on eligible selections."Prime Day is a celebration packed with unique deals and benefits just for Prime members. To help prepare for the big event, Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon.sg app between now and Prime Day to create deal alerts. Once Prime Day arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.Prime members can start enjoying a pipeline of exciting deals early ahead of Prime Day.Prime members can also enjoy various additional benefits, including fast and free shipping on eligible productsPrime Video with exclusive content and popular films likeand, and Prime Gaming, all in one subscription. New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they register for Prime membership. Terms and conditions apply. Visit Amazon.sg/prime for more information.Experience the excitement of Prime Day as Amazon takes the celebration on the road across Singapore.will make stops at two locations in the lead up to Prime Day, providing opportunities for everyone to join in. Members of the public can also try to spot the truck on the road around Singapore from 1 to 11 July.To participate at the roving truck stops, visitors simply need to present their Amazon.sg app to a staff member for entry (only one family member is required to show the app for families attending together.) The event schedule is as follows:Some of the exciting activities members of the public can expect at the event include:Amazonmakes it easier for customers to give back through the Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist . While shopping during Prime Day, customers can also support local non-profit organizations (NPOs) and their causes by purchasing items off their Amazon wishlist – a depository of items they need the most. Shoppers keen to do good can donate through the wishlist.Prime Day provides small and medium-sized businesses with the opportunity to reach more than 200 million Prime members around the world. Visit Amazon.sg/smallbusinesses to start shopping from small business sellers and visit Amazon.sg/primeday for the latest Prime Day news.Hashtag: #AmazonSingapore #primeday

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Find Prime Day Around the World

Prime Day will kick off on July 16 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in India can shop Prime Day later this summer.



Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime



Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, free gaming benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on eligible domestic items, free international delivery with no minimum spending on eligible items, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh and free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime .







About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



SOCIAL HANDLES:

Instagram: @Amazon.sg

Facebook: @Amazon.sg



Amazon Singapore