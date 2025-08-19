farmer connect is a Swiss-based tech company that streamlines EUDR (EU Deforestation Regulation) compliance for companies across the agricultural supply chain. By centralising ESG data collection and automating Due Diligence Statement (DDS) generation, farmer connect ensures seamless integration with EU TRACES. Built for scale and automation, the platform connects effortlessly with multi-tiered ERP systems via APIs, significantly reducing manual effort and maintaining up-to-date compliance statuses. Designed for ease of use and end-to-end traceability, farmer connect enables businesses to streamline regulatory compliance, while promoting responsible sourcing and supply chain transparency and traceability.

Agridence is a Singapore headquartered agri-tech platform that digitises global agri-commodity supply chains to deliver end-to-end traceability, ESG compliance, and sustainability reporting. Our cloud-native, API-ready software combines AI analytics, geospatial mapping and mobile application data capture to monitor natural rubber, palm oil, cocoa, coconut and other crops end-to-end. Multinational companies, traders, processors and smallholders rely on Agridence to be compliant with the European Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), RSPO, GPSNR and other certification and assurance models. By embedding technology, trust and transparency at scale, we help the agri-commodity sector reduce deforestation risk and build resilient, low-carbon, socially responsible supply chains. The Agridence ecosystem unlocks: ● Real time supply chain transparency and chain-of-custody tracking ● Automated environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk analysis ● Smallholder onboarding and digital payment workflows ● API integrations with ERP, trading and certification systems By turning complex compliance into competitive advantage, Agridence helps enterprises de-risk sourcing, protect forests, and build a more resilient, sustainable agriculture ecosystem. Discover our agri-commodity compliance platform at www.agridence.com , email info@agridence.com, or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/agridence .

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.