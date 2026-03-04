Ultimate Convenience : No queues, no physical counters. Pay anytime, anywhere, in just a few steps.



Zakat payment receipt within the AEON Bank app



Zakat payment notification email from Tulus Digital, sent to the customer’s registered email address



Official Zakat receipt issued by the respective Zakat agency, accessible via the agency’s website

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 - AEON Bank, the first digital Islamic bank in Malaysia, has gone live with its Zakat feature on its digital banking app, making it easier than ever for Muslim customers to fulfil their mandatory obligation of Zakat Fitrah payment during the month of Ramadan.This Zakat payment feature is made possible through a strategic partnership with Tulus Digital, an Islamic social finance fintech platform that serves as an authorized agent of the State Zakat authorities, includingand. Together, the collaboration provides asecure, seamless end-to-end digital solution that effectively brings the Zakat payment directly to customers’ smartphones.AEON Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, YM Raja Datin Paduka Teh Maimunah Raja Abdul Aziz said, “At AEON Bank, we believe that digital banking should be more than just about managing money; it should also support your lifestyle and values. By enabling the Zakat feature in our app, we are fulfilling theto make mandatory religious obligations as convenient and stress-free as possible. This partnership with Tulus Digital is about merging ethical technology - just in time for Ramadan, allowing our customers to focus on theirwhile we facilitate the technical details.”Tulus Digital’s Commercial Director, Ubaida Othman, added, “Our key focus is to enable secure, Shariah guided digital payments and social finance solutions. Tulus Digital provides payment settlement via secure API integrations, mobile applications, and enterprise-grade payment rails, directly into institutional bank accounts, serving state zakat authorities, corporate partners, and financial institutions across Malaysia. Through our strategic partnership with AEON Bank, we are committed to strengthen the country’s Islamic finance digital economy by combining ethical technology, Shariah governance, and purpose-driven financial innovation.”Download the AEON Bank app and activate your Savings Account-i.Click on the Zakat app on the Home screen and choose the authorised Zakat agency and the type of Zakat contribution.Fill in the necessary payment information, including the number of dependents or selected rice category (for Zakat Fitrah only).Review the details, click on the ‘T&C’ and ‘Aqad’, and authorise the transaction securely within the app to complete your Zakat contribution.Upon successful payment, customers will receive :The introduction of the Zakat feature on the AEON Bank app further strengthens the Bank’s suite of digital utility services, seamlessly integrating financial and Shariah obligations in one secure digital platform. The service currently facilitates payments forand, and AEON Bank will progressively enable contributions to other state Zakat authorities in the near future - all part of its commitment to expand accessible and trusted digital financial solutions anchored on Shariah governance and integrity.Click HERE to visit AEON Bank's website and download the AEON Bank app on the App Store or Google Play Store.Hashtag: #AEONBank

About AEON Bank (M) Berhad

AEON Bank (M) Berhad is the first digital Islamic bank in Malaysia, licensed and regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia and the Ministry of Finance. Officially launched on 26 May 2024, we currently offer a suite of Shariah-compliant products and services under the Personal Banking and Business Banking (AEON Bank Biz).



Our Personal Banking offerings are 100% accessible via the AEON Bank app, namely the deposit Savings Account-i, AEON Bank x Visa Debit Card-i, Personal Financing-i, Term Deposit-i, Savings Pots, DuitNow QR, utility bill payments, personal financial management and budgeting tools with Neko Sensei, and a range of digital payment services with strategic partners and merchants, as well as Neko Missions, Malaysia’s first gamified digital banking interactive rewards programme.



On 8 August 2025, AEON Bank (M) Berhad officially launched AEON Bank Biz, anchored by the Current Business Account-i and integrated cash management capabilities, alongside Biz Term Deposit-i. AEON Bank Biz offers streamlined processes for account onboarding, credit assessments and financial services, utilising AI-driven fintech solutions to enable simplified procedures, faster approvals, and an enhanced digital banking experience for SMEs and micro entrepreneurs.



Being part of the AEON Group conglomerate, AEON Bank (M) Berhad is equally held by AEON Financial Service Co. Ltd. (AFS Japan) and AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (ACSM). AFS Japan is responsible for the AEON Group’s financial services businesses, with strong roots in the retail sector which operates in Japan and 10 countries across Asia. AEON Group is Japan’s largest retail group and it is a pure holding company that comprises eight core businesses.



AEON Group Malaysia consists of several entities, namely, AEON Co. (M) Bhd, AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, AEON Bank (M) Berhad, AEON BiG (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Fantasy (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Delight (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Global Supply Chain Sdn Bhd and Malaysian AEON Foundation (MAF). AEON Group has been a recognizable household brand with more than 200 years of history and evolution in Japan since the Edo era, along with 4 decades of growth in Malaysia, providing consumers with daily financial solutions and diversified retail convenience.



Our cloud native agility and AI optimisation, combined with the strength of our Shariah DNA, Malaysian roots and Japanese heritage are our distinguishing factors, while the integration with the AEON ecosystem gives us a competitive advantage of being the only bank in Malaysia with its own nationwide retail network. On top of that, AEON Points loyalty programme offers customers value-added benefits and meaningful rewards, as the AEON Points can be redeemed into cash value, deposited directly into customers’ AEON Bank Savings Account-i.



AEON Bank (M) Berhad is committed to provide accessible financial solutions for Malaysians and we aim to empower the community in pursuing their financial aspirations and achieve economic independence, hence fostering a more inclusive financial future for all. We will continue to contribute towards the Islamic banking development in the region and the nation’s digital economy.







