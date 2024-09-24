AKAR DE NISSIM and Laabmilano Announce the Launch of the DAYA Collection
The pieces in the DAYA collection are meticulously crafted to inspire and evoke subconscious emotions, stimulating perceptions towards creativity, transitions, and the indefinite. Central to the collection is the symbolic use of the water droplet, representing the movement and accumulation of Chi energy. This water droplet, encompassing the principles of Feng Shui and Vastu, emphasises the harmonisation of form, colour, materials, and lighting, ultimately achieving a perceivable harmony for both the user and environment.
In 2018, AKAR DE NISSIM underwent a significant refresh and renewal under the leadership of Christian Duhain, reaffirming the brand's commitment to superior service, quality and respect for timelines. This renewed vision and ethos is epitomised in the DAYA collection, where each piece not only reflects the brand's iconic aesthetics but also embraces a modern approach to luxury that continues to honour the rich heritage of Eastern and Western design philosophies.
The DAYA collection by AKAR DE NISSIM and Laabmilano is not just a collection of objects, but a celebration of movement, energy, and the timeless interplay of Eastern and Western design philosophies. Each piece is designed to resonate with the natural flow of energy, creating spaces that evoke serenity and fulfilment, and offering a unique blend of luxury, history, and innovation. To find out more about this collection visit this link or contact AKAR DE NISSIM at sales@akardenissim.com
https://akardenissim.com/
https://www.facebook.com/p/Akar-de-Nissim-100070425330618/
https://www.instagram.com/akardenissim/?hl=en
AKAR DE NISSIM
AKAR DE NISSIM, an international luxury lifestyle brand, was founded in 2012 and is deeply rooted in the rich traditions of both Eastern and Western cultures. The name AKAR, derived from Sanskrit, means "the root," while NISSIM, from Hebrew, signifies "miraculous, wonderful things." Together, AKAR DE NISSIM symbolises "the root of wonderful things," a concept that permeates the brand's timeless, understated style, appealing to discerning customers who seek exclusivity, exceptional craftsmanship, and refined aesthetics.
Since its successful debut at the inaugural Maison & Objet Asia, AKAR DE NISSIM has garnered international recognition for its unique cross-cultural designs and the use of noble and precious materials, capturing the attention of both the media and design industry — an achievement that reflects both the brand's Singaporean origins and its global appeal. The brand's offerings, which range from meticulously crafted furniture to fragranced candles, are celebrated for their delicateness in design and unparalleled craftsmanship.
Specialising in the design, development, and procurement of fully handmade, high-end furniture and fixtures for both luxury hospitality and residential sectors, AKAR DE NISSIM’s in-house design studio enables the brand to meet and exceed clients' bespoke requirements.
