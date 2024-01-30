RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi inaugurated on Monday Saudi Arabia’s “Youth Development Strategy.” Speaking on the occasion, Al-Rajhi said that the increasing proportion of youth in Saudi Arabia, reaching 44 percent of the total population and 78 percent of the total workforce.



The minister said that the strategy aimed at empowering young Saudis and supporting them to achieve national aspirations through developing opportunities and choices for the youth in a way that is compatible with their scientific and practical interests and aptitudes in all fields.



Al-Rajhi praised the support and directives of the wise leadership that empowered the youth according to an ambitious vision that takes them to broader horizons to contribute to comprehensive national development. “This strategy came in cooperation and partnership with more than 30 governmental and private entities, offering the youth a variety of programs and initiatives in various fields, the most important of which are regulations and legislation for youth work, building the capabilities of those working with the youth, and raising youth participation in the decision-making process and their community participation,” he said.



Al-Rajhi said that the increasing proportion of the youth in Saudi Arabia has necessitated the design of the new strategy, which extends until 2030, and is based on five major pillars, the basis of which is its vision that “Our youth are wealth.” The strategy aims to achieve 10 goals and these include increasing the contribution of youth to development, implementing 20 initiatives and 40 projects targeting all segments of youth so that the impact will remain in enhancing their skills, raising their level of competitiveness globally, and the Kingdom’s progress in youth development indicators, he pointed out.



Al-Rajhi stressed that the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development pays special attention to the youth category, and seeks to formulate policies and programs that contribute to enhancing their national participation. “This resulted in the integration of youth into 24 tangible vital sectors, so that they can be an active part in building our bright future,” he said while extending his thanks to all partners such as institutions, individuals, and everyone who had a contribution to building the “Youth Development Strategy.”



The ministry seeks to achieve its strategy emanating from Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to create an appropriate environment that contributes to the progress and growth of young people, by providing the necessary and appropriate conditions to develop their capabilities and enhance their values, and seeks to improve their quality of life by providing safe environments. This is in addition to supporting initiatives that encourage the adoption of a healthy and active life while supporting young people in their transitional stages, so that this contributes to raising youth development performance indicators in Saudi Arabia as well as in international forums.

