The World Government Summit (WGS) 2023, under the theme of “Shaping Future Governments”, will kick off today with the participation of 20 presidents, more than 250 ministers, 10,000 businessmen, government officials, thought leaders and global experts from around the globe.

The summit will explore future opportunities and challenges, with the aim of developing strategic plans and seeking creative solutions to guide global policies. Global leaders and experts will discuss pressing issues and review current and future challenges in more than 220 panel discussions during the WGS, which will last until February 15.

On Sunday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed participants at the WGS 2023.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: "The WGS consolidates the UAE’s message of openness and constructive interaction with global developing issues, and emphasizes the UAE’s influential contribution to find solutions to future challenges, in a way that meets the aspirations of future generations and benefits the world."

“There are new challenges facing our fast-changing world every day, and close cooperation among the world’s governments fosters hope for a better tomorrow for humanity. The WGS is a shining example of what we can do to serve people and create a better future for the new generations,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said.

Leaders and Presidents

In its 2023 edition, WGS will witness the participation of presidents, including Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt; Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey; Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union; and Mario Abdo Benitez, President of the Republic of Paraguay.

The WGS will be inaugurated by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit (WGS) Organisation, with a session titled “10 Years of Transformation”. He will also participate in several sessions, including a panel discussion with Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla.

On the second day, Prithvirajsing Roopun, President of Mauritius, will give a speech, while Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles, will discuss the impact of climate change, and Touadera Archange, President of the Republic of Central African Republic, will highlight the measures required to enhance community developments for a brighter future.

Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, will deliver a speech on the third day of the WGS, addressing the Indonesian experience in government excellence and the recent measures that the government implemented to develop institutional performance.

General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, will also address a key session titled "The Emirates ... A Family of Firm Roots and Future Prospects".

Heads of states

The summit will also witness the participation Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, who will deliver a keynote address on the importance of developing partnerships among governments worldwide to achieve development goals.

Najla Bouden, Prime Minister of Tunisia, will participate in several sessions, speaking in a keynote session about the prospects for improving the performance of official institutions in Tunisia.

Other heads of states who will also participate in this year’s edition include Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Prime Minister of Yemen; Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Kurdistan region in Iraq; Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan; Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Kyrgyz Republic; Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of Serbia; Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania; Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

