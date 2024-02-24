DUBAI - Meghan Gregonis, Consul-General of the United States in Dubai, said that the celebration of the U.S. National Day and the 248th Independence Day is an important opportunity to celebrate the bilateral relations and strategic partnership between the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the U.S. Consulate in Dubai's celebration of the U.S. National Day under the slogan “The Future is Now,” Meghan Gregonis explained that there are 1,500 U.S. companies operating in the UAE, noting that these companies are participating in the UAE Innovation Month, which is an opportunity to highlight their innovations in various fields.

She praised Dubai as an innovative city with 12 U.S. companies that have innovation centres where they showcase their latest technologies. She expressed her pride in the American national companies that are showcasing their latest achievements, especially in the field of the automotive industry.

The celebration was attended by a number of dignitaries and representatives of bodies, and featured a number of American performances, a virtual baseball platform, and a showcase of the latest products from major American companies.