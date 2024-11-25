Muscat – Imdaad, a UAE-based group providing integrated and sustainable facilities management services to enhance the operational efficiency of physical assets, has announced its strategic expansion into Oman through a joint venture with Oman Real Estate and Investment Services (ORIS), a subsidiary of Ominvest Group.

This partnership has led to the establishment of Omdaad, a company focused on delivering comprehensive facilities management solutions across Oman, according to a report from the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The new joint venture marks a significant milestone in Imdaad’s regional expansion strategy, strengthening its position in the industry and building on the success of its recent entry into Egypt with Imdaad Misr.

The establishment of Omdaad further reinforces Imdaad’s presence in Oman, where the company is already active through Imdaad Al Batinah, a subsidiary specialiaing in waste management services across the sultanate.

Abdullatif Almulla, Chairman of Imdaad, said, “Through our new venture, we aim to raise the bar in Oman’s facilities management sector by providing top-quality services. We look forward to working closely with ORIS to establish Omdaad as the trusted provider of choice for customers across Oman and beyond.”

Nasser Rashid Saif al Shibli, Chief Real Estate Officer of Ominvest, said that the venture represents a significant step toward advancing the facilities management sector in Oman, contributing to the growth and development of the country’s infrastructure.

