His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, arrived in Abu Dhabi on a visit to the UAE, during which he will participate in the World Governments Summit 2024 held in Dubai, with India as the guest of honour.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan warmly greeted the Prime Minister of India as he arrived at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Upon the arrival of the Prime Minister's convoy in Abu Dhabi, an official reception ceremony was held, wherein the national anthems of both the UAE and India were played, and a group of honour guards lined up to salute the visiting Prime Minister.

The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council; Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama Al Tamimi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; and Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India, as well as a number of UAE ministers and high-ranking officials.

The delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of India includes Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.